Jennifer Aniston Finally Reveals Meaning Behind '11 11' Wrist Tattoo ... Well, Kind Of

On Thursday, Jennifer Aniston finally pulled back the curtain to provide some clarity after more than two years now of rampant speculation about the only bits of ink visible on her body.

While many celebrities have tattoos, few have left people scratching their heads and trying to decipher the meaning of the ink more than when the "Friends" star tattooed the numbers "11 11" on her wrist.

Theories immediately began circulating, from it being a tribute to Aniston's own birthday on February 11, to the 2011 death of her beloved dog, Norman. Or perhaps 11 is Aniston's favorite number. Could it be a Bible verse?

As it turns out, while it was a unique mystery, the tattoo itself wasn't as unique as fans might have suspected. Aniston's friend dropped the first hint back on February 11 when she posted a tribute to her friend's birthday.

As part of her caption on the post, Andrea Benewald wrote, "Can't wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11:11."

There was no explanation offered, but there was a visual surprise. Aniston's tattoo has a twin. The twin numbers are also on Benewald's wrist in the exact same place, size and font. She shared a pic of their ink alongside other images from across their 37 years friendship.

On Thursday, Aniston returned the favor for Benewald's birthday with a series of photos on her Instagram Stories. Among those is the exact same image of the matching wrist tattoos Benewald had shared last month.

"Happy birthday to my forever sister from another mister," wrote Aniston on the first image she shared. Accompanying the tattoos was a picture of a birthday cake and photo credit back to Benewald's IG handle.

Back in 2018, People reported that a source close to Aniston said that the numbers did represent Aniston's birthday and Norman. Knowing now that Benewald shares the same tattoo might make this answer a little suspect.

While Aniston and Benewald's friendship goes back almost four decades now, it's still hard to imagine Benewald getting a matching tattoo with Aniston that purportedly has nothing to do with their long friendship, but rather Aniston's birthday and dog.

At the same time, Benewald's birthday is March 4, based on Aniston's birthday wishes on Thursday, so there is no connection to the number eleven there, either. Plus, that doesn't satisfactorily explain why Benewald would drop "11:11" into her sweet birthday message for Aniston.

The bottom line is that while Aniston's post confirms that the "11 11" tattoo is part of a special connection she shares with her longtime friend Andrea Benewald, it doesn't fully satisfy fan curiosity as to what the pair of numbers themselves mean.

So we'll call this us only partly satisfied.