Sharon Osbourne Claims CBS 'Blindsided' Her With Piers Morgan Racism Question on The Talk

"The showrunners told me it came from executives to do this to me."

Sharon Osbourne claims CBS "blindsided" her with the Piers Morgan racism question on Wednesday's episode of "The Talk."

Speaking with Variety on Friday night, the host said the network's executives told the show's producers to have Osbourne's co-hosts ask her about her tweet in which she defended Piers Morgan after he attacked Meghan Markle following her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"I blame the network for it," Osbourne told the outlet. "I was blindsided, totally blindsided by the whole situation. In my 11 years, this was the first time I was not involved with the planning the segment."

Osbourne claims the showrunners asked her about eight minutes before taping began if she could be asked about the controversial tweet.

"I said, 'Sure, they can ask me whatever. But then I get on there, I say my piece and Sheryl [Underwood] turns around straight-faced, looks at me and is reading from a card with questions. I was just so hurt, caught off guard and stunned by what I was being asked and not prepared. I was honestly in shock."

"I felt like I was in front of a firing squad. I felt like a lamb held out for slaughter. They had me there for 20 minutes."

During commercial break, Osbourne said she "begged" her co-hosts "to stop, to please change subjects."

"I don’t know why they did it to me," she added. "The showrunners told me it came from executives to do this to me."

Variety said CBS declined to comment, but a rep referred them to a statement made by the network on Friday afternoon that read, "We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of “The Talk” are currently under internal review."

During Wednesday's episode of "The Talk," Underwood asked Osbourne about defending Morgan, as his attacks on Markle appeared tinged with racism. Osbourne got emotional, demanding that Underwood tell her what Morgan had said that was racist, and expressing concern that by defending him she would also be labeled as racist.

Osbourne spoke out about the heated discussion on Thursday, posting to her Instagram, "To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said."

"I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over," Osbourne admitted.