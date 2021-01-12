Ryan Dorsey Shares Sweet Tribute on What Would Have Been Naya RIvera's 34th Birthday

Instagram

Several "Glee" alums honored their late friend and co-star, as well.

Sharing a beautiful black-and-white picture of their family in happier times, Ryan Dorsey honored his late ex-wife Naya Rivera on what would have been her 34th birthday.

In the image shared to his Instagram page, Naya and Ryan are smiling, doting new parents with their beautiful baby boy Josey, now five.

Dorsey captioned the beautiful moment, "Just as surreal as it is real that you're gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense...34..I could just hear you saying "Ah, I'm old AF now!" Ha...Rest easy old lady...❤️ 💫 🤍🖤💫❤️"

Heather Morris joined in the throngs of supporters sharing their love in the comments, adding, "Love you both so much."

Heather, who developed a romantic relationship with Naya's Santana on "Glee" and remained one of her closest friends after the show went off the air, shared her own tribute to Naya, as well.

Also in black and white, Heather's tribute showed a picture of the pair holding hands and puckering kisses toward one another.

"Happy Birthday my angel. I can’t write a sappy monologue because it’s just too hard," she captioned the image. "But I love you and I can’t describe how much I miss you."

Naya died tragically on July 8, 2020 in a boating accident while swimming with then-four-year-old Josey. He was found alone on the boat, with authorities believe her last act was to save his life. Her body was found five days later.

You can see more "Glee" alum tributes for Naya below:

Jenna Ushkowitz

Chord Overstreet

