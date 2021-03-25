Jessica Simpson Doesn't Want to Relive 'Triggers' by Watching Framing Britney Spears

Getty

The pop star also opens up about her tumultuous relationship with John Mayer, and her short-lived -- but hugely televised -- marriage to Nick Lachey.

Jessica Simpson is re-reliving the stories of her life as her memoir, "Open Book," comes out in a paperback version. And she proved her book is as open as ever during a Friday appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show."

The singer also talked about why she hasn't watched "Framing Britney Spears," the documentary about her fellow pop princess' tumultuous experiences in the spotlight that led to her living much of her life under a conservatorship.

"I know Britney and I know what she went through and it's so hard, because it's so many people's opinions on you just trying to live your life as a normal human being because inside we're really just, you know, we are normal, you know?" Simpson told Hall.

"We might have a big platform but, you can only take stuff for so long, you can only, you know, allow people in and attacking you until you have to really, you know, put your guard up."

In a way, Simpson is keeping her own guard up by avoiding the documentary itself, telling Hall that "it's one of those things that if I were to watch it, like, reliving that for me it's one of those, like, triggers, you know. It definitely gives me anxiety and I-- I lived it."

She and Spears saw their careers and stories intertwined -- along with Christina Aguilera -- as female pop stars who graduated from the "Mickey Mouse Club" into super-stardom. While she's grown more comfortable with their association these days, Simpson isn't quite ready to relive some of those wilder -- and extremely problematic -- years in such a visceral way.

While talking about some of the other famous names and faces that appear in her book, Hall asked Simpson if she talked so openly about her toxic relationship with John Mayer because she wanted to get an apology from him.

"No, I definitely don’t feel that I am owed a public apology," Simpson replied, adding, "I mean, you can’t take it back." She went on to clarify that while she is "a very forgiving person," she's "also honest."

"So, in the memoir, if I’m gonna talk about stuff that caused me pain, I’m going to be honest about it," she said. "And that was a time in my life that I was very manipulated and also in love, or seemingly."

At the same time, she's not even sure if he ever would apologize, telling Hall that he "might not be sorry" for anything that happened in their relationship. For her, though, him describing her publicly as "sexual napalm" was more than a little problematic.

In an interview with Playboy in 2010, Mayer told the outlet, "The girl is like crack cocaine to me. Sexually, it was crazy. That's all I'll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm."

"We were kind of like on/off, on/off at that time," she said. "But to talk about anybody sexually is kind of disrespectful. But, I mean, that's on him."

While Simpson explored a relationship with Mayer after her divorce, she admitted it was hard for her when ex-husband Nick Lachey moved on with his now-wife Vanessa Minnillo. She shared that it was especially painful when he decided to share with her his newest music video shortly after their breakup.

Saying that she invited him back into her life in a moment of "weakness," Simpson says that Lachey showed her a cut of the video for his 2006 song, "What's Left of Me." Minnillo starred in the video, and it was during this shoot that their romance was sparked.

"I opened my doors back up to, I don’t even know, to see if it was better a year later, months later," Simpson recalled. "And then he showed me this. I think he had a TV show or something."

"It was literally all the songs that he was writing while we were together," said Simpson of that album, "What's Left of Me." "So, I mean, I think he hated me if he’s saying ‘I Can’t Hate You Anymore.’”

Simpson and Lachey wed in 2002 in a marriage that lasted three seasons -- and years. Virtually their entire marital life was chronicled in "MTV's Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica," which was a huge viral smash before things really went viral.

Both have since moved on, with Lachey sharing three children (8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Brooklyn and 4-year-old Phoenix) with Minnillo, while Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson have three of their own (8-year-old Maxwell, 7-year-old Ace and 2-year-old Birdie).