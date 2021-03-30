Parents of Five Killed After Redwood Falls on Car During Birthday Trip

GoFundMe

"We have no idea why the tree fell. It was Mother Nature."

Five children were left without parents after their mother and father died together in a freak accident in California last week.

Jessica, 45, and Jake Woodruff, 36, were on a road trip to celebrate her 46th birthday on Thursday, driving along Highway 199 through Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, when a 175ft redwood suddenly fell on their car, killing them both instantly.

Police do not know what caused the tree to topple; weather reports were calm on the day and there was no significant wind.

Pictures from the scene show their 2016 Honda completely crushed by the giant tree, its trunk spit in half from the impact.

"This is a very forested area. We have trees everywhere. It's in the middle of the redwoods," CHP spokesperson, Officer Brandy Gonzalez told SF Gate. "It's just old growth and we have no idea why the tree fell. It was Mother Nature."

"The timing of everything was very, very unusual," she added. "I've been on the department for 19 years and I've been in this area 12 to 13 years and it's very unusual."

"We've had trees fall down and cars make contact, but this kind of incident is very unusual."

The Yreka couple tragically leave behind five children: Megan, Evan, Casey, Allie, and Chelsea.

A GoFundMe set up to help the orphaned siblings has already raised almost $200k.

"This was a shocking and unexpected event, and the tragedy of this accident makes it difficult to accept as real," organizer Amanda Maffei wrote, revealing that the couple's birthday trip had been an annual tradition.

"These 5 children are now left without parents and are facing a lifetime of expenses. We are asking that anyone who can support them, please do so, as these children are facing the devastating reality of what was just ripped from their lives in a split second. Those of you who know this family, know how tight-knit they are, and their lives will forever be changed."