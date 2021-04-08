Joe Gorga Blows Up on Melissa As She Calls Him 'Spoiled' in Shocking Bus Fight

Bravo

Joe and Melissa Gorga's relationship reached a breaking point as they both admitted they have "grown apart."

During Wednesday's episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," a fight erupted between the couple after Joe became upset with Melissa for walking ahead of him as they left a restaurant to board a bus home.

"I would just like my wife to wait for me and you just walk away like you don't even have a husband," he explained in front of Margaret Josephs, her husband Joe, Jackie Goldschneider and Jackie's husband Evan. "From now on, you just go by yourself while I just walk in the back."

"We used to be so attached and I'm still like that," he said turning to the group. "She's just changed. You turned into this different businesswoman."

Melissa snapped back, "If I have a little success in my personal life, it's not against you. Let your wife have a little something that's my own. It doesn't mean I don't love you."

In a confessional, Melissa claimed the bus fight was about her work as a boutique owner, which has caused her to take time away from the family.

"It started a couple years ago with Envy. I'm not home as much as I used to be. I have to go to Fashion Week. I have to go to trade shows. I have appearances, red carpets. If it were up to him, I would just cook and clean and I'll be here at four with your dinner."

Back at the bus, Joe mused, "Maybe we've grown apart," as Melissa agreed. But the consensus was short lived, as the two exploded on each other.

"If you loved me, you would say, 'Wait, what did I do wrong?"' Joe exclaimed.

"Ok so let me kiss your ass, you're a spoiled... " Melissa began to reply, as Joe chimed in, "Be careful what you say, 'cause I'll never talk to you again."

"I've kissed your ass for how many f------ years, so you sit home while I go to work now," she screamed. "You are so spoiled!"

After the group arrived to the Gorga's home, Melissa confided in Margaret and Jackie.

"He has a very old school mentality," she said of Joe. "When we started our marriage, I was 24 years old. I did whatever Joe told me to do. He was someone who was jealous. At the end of the day, I don't want to feel guilt for achieving things that I want to achieve. He tells me that's wrong."

Melissa and Joe married in 2004 and share three children: Antonia, 15, Gino, 13, and Joey, 10.

As for Joe, he explained in a confessional, "When you get too much success, you become a different person. I call fame the devil. The devil comes into your soul and you forget who you really are."

Although the couple didn't resolve their differences by the end of the episode, they came together to celebrate the memorial of Joe's late father, Giacinto Gorga, who died in April 2020.