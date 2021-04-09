Crystal Hefner Picks Sides In Girls Next Door Feud, Says These Two Stars 'Despise' Her

Getty

Hef's widow doesn't understand why everybody can't just get along.

After Holly Madison revived her feud with Kendra Wilkinson by speaking out about her "Girls Next Door" experience in detail this week, Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Hefner is choosing sides.

"I was at the mansion for a DECADE almost four years ago now and these ladies and their drama were there years before that. I side with Kendra here," wrote Crystal on the social media app MeWe on Thursday.

"Not sure why these women who shared an incredibly uncommon and rare experience (that will never be repeated in our lifetimes) can't get along?" she continued. "Maybe for the same reasons Holly and Bridget despise me for absolutely NO reason. I hope one day we can all get along and compare experiences."

While the long-simmering beef between Holly and Kendra is nothing new, Madison brought it back into the headlines after appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast and opened up about her relationship with the Playboy creator, the sexual activities that went on inside the mansion, her years with Kendra and Bridget Marquardt and gave an update on where the three women stand with each other now. Read a full account of the interview here.

While Kendra has been quoted in the past saying that when she moved into the mansion, "weeks went by" before she knew "sex was involved" in the deal, Madison told a different story on the podcast. "I had to sleep with him first," said Holly, before the host brought up Kendra's claims. "I'm not trying to slut shame anybody or anything," Madison continued, "but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him."

After E! promoted their article about the interview on Instagram, Wilkinson jumped into the comments to write, "Dude ... it's 2021," with a laughing emoji. "Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on," she added.

When someone said Kendra was "hating" on Madison with her comments, Wilkinson responded saying, "How am I hating. She's [the] one out there. I'm all love now baby."

Another follower said Holly was only speaking out to compare how things glamorized 20 years ago can be seen as problematic now, Kendra replied again. "If you believe this will help women then I will try to understand," she wrote. "I wish I had more time with Holly to understand this side ... I wish her the best in life and this helps heal her."

On Twitter, she tried to keep the positivity going, not directly referencing the drama but staying spiritual by tweeting, "Love love love always. Empathy and healing energy. Forgiveness and light sent to the universe."