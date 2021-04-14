Eazy-E's Daughter Calls Out Ice Cube for Refusing to Appear in Documentary on Her Late Father (Exclusive)

TooFab/Getty

"He's been ducking and dodging."

While they very famously beefed around the break-up of N.W.A., Ice Cube's opinion of Eazy-E softened leading up to and beyond his death.

And yet, Cube is refusing to appear in a documentary about his fellow group founder — or so Eazy-E's daughter Ebie Wright has claimed.

The 29-year-old, who was just four-years-old when she lost her father to AIDS, has for years been raising the money to film the doc, which is now near completion. There's just one thing — or person, rather — missing.

"This thing is going to be incredible," she said while out in LA earlier this month. "There's so many people that are talking on this about my father and are in support of what I'm doing, and have been there for me. And just have a lot of great things to say about him, and not just even great things, but also just telling their story... what they know, what they've seen, their relationship with my father. How he paved the way for them, opened many doors for them."

"The only thing I will say honestly, is probably the only person that actually matters to this story I'm telling, who hasn't talked on it so far, I'm just being completely honest ... is Ice Cube," she added.

Alongside Dr. Dre, DJ Yella, MC Ren and Arabian Prince, Ice Cube and Eazy-E were the founding members of the group that pioneered gangsta rap, and are widely considered to be among the most influential groups in all of hip hop.

Ice Cube left the group in 1989 in a dispute over royalties, claiming he was not getting his fair share. What followed was several diss tracks from both sides, until Dre also left the group and turned on Eazy over money and contract issues, too.

While tensions between the former members evaporated over the years, Eazy never got to fully repair his relationships before his death in 1995, aged just 30.

"You know, it really breaks my heart that he hasn't spoken on this yet because I grew up with his sons, and I have a really good relationship with them," Ebie said, claiming that Ice Cube's eldest son, O'Shea Jackson, spoke to his father on her behalf.

"He actually told me that Ice Cube was willing," he said. "He was gonna do whatever for me, and he was down. Since then, when we tried to book him to do the interview, he's been ducking and dodging."

She said it was "weird" to see him talking about her father and N.W.A. on other podcasts, but refusing to do so with her.

"To be honest, I don't know why Ice Cube wouldn't talk about my dad with me," she said. "I don't know because again, he's been on many platforms large and small, you know talking about Eazy-E. So I really don't know. I don't have the answer. We'd have to ask him."

In "A Ruthless Scandal: No More Lies," Ebie alleges her father was murdered; in the Kickstarter trailer, she shows a clip of Suge Knight laughing about weaponized AIDS injections during a TV interview.