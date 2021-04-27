12-Year-Old Arrested for Shooting His Father Dead in North Carolina

He is charged with first-degree murder.

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in the killing of his father in North Carolina.

Police in Burnsville responded to a 911 call shortly after 6 PM on Monday night; arriving at the home on Banks Creek Road, they found 37-year-old Vernal Kilburn, shot dead.

Yancey County Sheriff's Office confirmed it took a juvenile male into custody; while they did not name the boy, they confirmed it was Kilburn's son.

Chief Deputy Shane Hilliard told WLOS investigators also recovered a rifle from the home.

He revealed that the victim had lived at the rented trailer on private land with his son.

Another unidentified male child, who was a relative but not a sibling, was in the trailer at the time of the shooting. He was not reported injured.

The victim's son is charged with first-degree murder, indicating the crime is believed to have been pre-meditated.

Deputy Chief Hilliard confirmed the child was taken to a juvenile justice facility on Monday night: "We do not house juveniles at our jail," he said.

The State Bureau of Investigations is now handling the case.

