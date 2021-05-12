Miley Cyrus Reflects on Writing Song 'Malibu' About Liam Hemsworth Four Years After Its Release

Getty

The singer described "Malibu" as "a song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much."

Miley Cyrus is reflecting on writing her song "Malibu" four years after it was released.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the singer honored the track on its 4-year anniversary. In the post, Miley, 28 shared a short behind-the-scenes clip of her recording "Malibu," the song of which she described as being "about a place and person" she "loved very much." At the time of the ballad's release in 2017, the Grammy nominee was still in a relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

"Today is the 4 year anniversary of Malibu. A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much," Miley captioned the post, appearing to allude to her ex-husband and the place where they once shared a home together. "That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism."

"I lost that home along with many others in 2018," she added. "Here is a video of me writing it in my home studio. 🌊 💕 🦢"

Miley and Liam's former Malibu abode was one of the thousands of homes destroyed during the Southern California Woosley Fire in November 2018.

A month later, Miley and Liam, 31, tied the knot at a private ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee. The pair -- who first met on the set of "The Last Song" in 2009 -- dated on and off for almost a decade.

Miley and Liam ended up going their separate ways in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

While appearing on "The Howard Stern Show" last December, Miley opened up about her relationship with Liam, admitting that losing their Malibu home in the wildfire was one of the reasons she decided to walk down the aisle with the "Hunger Games" star after such a long engagement.

"I lost everything," Miley said. "And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, 'Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn't do for myself, it forced me to let go,' I ran toward the fire. Which is not abnormal, a lot of animals do this and end up dying, like deers run into the forest. You're attracted to that heat and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him."