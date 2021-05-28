Celebrities Who Don't Plan On Ever Getting Married

Getty

Marriage isn't for everyone. While some people can't wait for the moment they can walk down the aisle, there are others who simply have no desire to say "I do" -- including a handful of celebrities. Despite the opportunity for a lavish, star-studded affair, these celebrities have either chosen to remain single or don't plan on tying the knot with their significant other. They're just fine with the way things are and don't need to be married in order to feel complete!

Charlize Theron doesn't have any desire to get married and says she's content not being in a relationship. Last year, she even confirmed that it had been over five years since she had dated someone.

"I haven't been in a relationship for a very long time. I never wanted to get married. Those are things that are not hard for me, because they're innately my truth. I find people are somewhat perplexed by that, and also more with women," Charlize told Glamour.

Mindy Kaling says she was obsessed with the idea of getting married growing up but now she's realized that she doesn't need it in order to be taken care of or fulfilled. For now, she's content spending time with her children, Katherine and Spencer.

"When I was younger, I wanted so badly to be married and have kids in a rush...I loved my parents' relationship. The way my father was with my mother when she was dying was so moving. It was such devotion. I don't know that that will happen for me, but I like it. I don't need marriage. I don't need anyone to take care of all my needs and desires. I can take care of them myself now," Mindy once told Good Housekeeping.

Kris Jenner has been married twice and has now been in a long term relationship with boyfriend Corey Gamble for several years but she has no desire to tie the knot once again. While she doesn’t feel the need to plan another wedding, she says she's grateful for all of her past experiences.

"You know, you never say never, but I often say it's just not what I think I need to do again based on my past. I don't have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I've done that. I've had the big wedding, I've had the babies and the kids -- six of them, by the way. It's not like we need to do that again; my body wouldn't cooperate if I wanted it to. I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I'm looking forward to my future and I just don't think that I want to go there," Kris said on the "Divorce Sucks!" podcast.

Drew Barrymore has been married three times and has some pretty strong feelings on marriage going forward. The talk show host says she is definitely not interested in ever getting married again.

"Never. Never, never, never. I will never get married again! And I also believe people should not say the word 'never,' and I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married...It's like I have two options: Cut it -- this has not worked -- or be Elizabeth Taylor...I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever. You break up, and you move on. You get divorced, and it's just so different," Drew told People.

Diane Keaton has long expressed her lack of desire to get married. In fact, back in 2019 she revealed that she probably hadn't gone on a date in over 30 years and had no plans to change that.

"I'm attracted to men, and I love playing around with them. But a life shared together? That's a different world. I think you have to be somebody who can compromise and be realistic. I could never do it. Ever," she reportedly once said.

Kristin Davis couldn't be more different than her "Sex and the City" character Charlotte. While Charlotte was obsessed with the idea of marriage in the series, it really doesn't matter to Kristin.

"Little girls who say, 'I want to get married'; I was never one of those little girls. It is not that I wouldn't, but I don't see that I must do it or be unhappy. I don't know if I'll ever get married. I'm perfectly happy [with] my single self," Kristin told CBS .

Susan Sarandon was once married to her college boyfriend Chris Sarandon, although it was primarily so they wouldn't get kicked out of their Catholic university. The couple stayed together for seven years before splitting and Susan has never married again. While she says she doesn't have any interest in marriage, she understands why some people do.

"After a while in a relationship, if you get a bunch of kids and a bunch of real estate, and you've been together for 27 [years], you do. I mean, it's hard not to take each other for granted...I don't know it just for me, I, I wasn't interested in it. I don't know why my parents were married," Susan said on the "Divorced, Not Dead" podcast.

Whoopi Goldberg has been married three times before but is no longer looking for someone to spend the rest of her life with. She says she’s simply happier when she’s by herself.

"I'm much happier on my own. I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I'm not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone. I don't want somebody in my house. I'm the round peg, and marriage is the square hole. You can't have a square hole, can you?" Whoopi said to The New York Times Magazine.

Sarah Silverman has been dating her boyfriend Rory Albanese since last year, but she’s previously expressed that she has no interest in getting married. Back in 2014 she addressed the topic on Twitter amid rumors that she was looking to tie the knot.

"Just read that I wanna get married which is hilarious b/c I will never get married. Why would I want the govt involved in my love life? Ew. It's barbaric," Sarah tweeted.

Allison Janney was once engaged but things didn't work out in the end. Moving forward, Allison explained that she has no intention of getting married, even if she's in a relationship.