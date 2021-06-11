Kris Jenner Reacts to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Romance

BACKGRID/Getty

See why the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch said she has to "have a little chat" with her eldest child.

While appearing on Thursday's "On-Air with Ryan Seacrest," the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch praised Kourtney's romance with the Blink-182 drummer.

"Isn't it great?" Kris explained. "I know, it's the best."

The "KUWTK" star, 65, also addressed one of Kourtney's recent social media posts. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Kourtney re-posted Travis' photo of what looked like a vial of his blood.

"Here's the thing, I don't know what that means," Kris admitted, adding, "I've got to have a little chat with Ms. Kourtney and find out what's going on."

It was reported by several outlets in January that Kourtney, 41, and Travis, 45, were dating. The two -- who are longtime friends -- teased that they were together after they both shared the same photo of a fireplace on Valentine's Day. Two days later, Kourtney and Travis both posted an image of themselves holding hands on social media, confirming their relationship.

In the months that have followed, POOSH founder and musician have continued to document their romance on social media, including sharing photos of themselves packing on the PDA.

Back in April, Travis was spotted with Kourtney's name tattooed on his chest. A month later, Kourtney shared photos and a video of herself giving Travis a tattoo.

Meanwhile, in late May, the couple treated their kids to a day at Disneyland and posted images from the trip. Alongside a series of pics, including one of himself holding Kourtney's hand on the carousel, Travis wrote, "Happiest Place On Earth 🌍," Kourtney commented on the post, writing, "happiest." Travis replied, calling Kourtney "the love of my life."

Both Kourtney and Travis have kids from previous relationships. Kourtney shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis welcomed Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, during his marriage to Shanna Moakler. The drummer also shares 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La La Hoya with Moakler.

While appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" last month, Travis praised Kourtney, describing her as a "great mom" and "great friend."

"I've done both and up until now I would date girls that didn't have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding like, 'Well, why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?'" he explained when asked if he thinks it's better to date someone who also has children.