Jana Kramer Reveals How She Told Kids About Divorce, What She Did with Wedding Ring

Getty

Kramer doesn't feel Mike Caussin gave her the apology she deserved after his final indiscretion.

Jana Kramer once again took to her "Whine Down" podcast this week to spill on the fallout from her divorce from Mike Caussin.

On Sunday's latest episode, the "One Tree Hill" alum and country singer opened up about how she told her daughter Jolie about her parents' separation, how "painful" it was for the kids to have their first overnight with their father, what she did with her wedding ring and how Mike apologized after his latest -- and final -- indiscretion.

Speaking with guest and life coach Cherie Healey, Kramer first explained how she informed the couple's 5-year-old daughter about what was going on.

"What I had said to Jolie was, I said, 'Mommy and daddy are not gonna be married anymore, but we're gonna be great friends, we still love each other and we love you,'" she explained. "'We're going to have separate houses. So you're gonna have a bed at Daddy's and a bed here.' I kept saying, 'We love you we love you we love you.'"

While she didn't think the information registered with the tot -- who simply asked if she could use her iPad after -- Jolie did start telling everyone that "Mommy and daddy don't live together anymore" and that they "live in separate houses."

Now that they're in separate homes, split visitation between the two parents has started -- with Kramer saying the first overnight at Mike's was "so incredibly painful" for her. "That was the first time that I've experienced not having the kids in my home, in our house," she said. "[Jolie] gets excited about dad's house and a part of me just dies inside. In my mind I'm like, 'What do you want in your room, new bunk beds?' I'm always like, 'That's great, I'm so glad you love it so much,' but it kills me."

As Kramer and Healey went over more questions from the audience, one person asked whether Mike felt sorry for what he did and if he wanted to try with her again after their latest incident. Neither Kramer or Caussin have talked in public about what caused her to file for divorce, though she cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" when she filed. The two have been open in the past about Caussin's repeated infidelity. They broke up over it back in 2016 and wrote a book about fighting for their marriage as he sought treatment for sex addiction.

"I think we both realized that this relationship wasn't serving either one of us," she said after a long pause. "I think there comes a time where he knew that if something were to happen to this extent that I said I was done. For the first time in my life -- I have threatened it many times, I have separated from him -- and I had to follow through."

"If not, it would have kept happening. I think he realizes that," she continued. "He has said sorry, but there's something in me that, I don't feel that certain women actually get the sorry that they deserve. I don't think I'll ever get that. I don't think people in that situation will ever truly grasp what I feel in that situation. It baffles me. I would be on my knees."

Later in the hour, she also opened up about cleaning house after the two split -- right down to her wedding ring, which, she revealed, was actually the second one she got from him.

"It's the second ring I've had to get rid of from him. The first ring, I was like, 'I will never put this back on my hand,'" Kramer explained, referring to the first time they split. "He had re-proposed to me in Napa a few years ago with this now new ring. I took every diamond he ever bought me and I sold them, because I didn't want to look at them ever again."

She then got choked up talking about a "beautiful bracelet" he got her following the success of their book, a gift he gave her as thanks for all the work she put into their relationship at the time.

"I wanted to keep it so bad because it was such a f---ing pretty bracelet. But it represented something that was not true. It was true I worked very hard for the relationship, but to me it represented our book and it hurt me too much to keep that," Kramer explained. "I had my two girlfriends, Shenae Grimes and Sara Gretzky, we went to the jeweler, said, 'Take it, let me know how much.'"

"It was sad, but at the same time, they could be the most beautiful things in the world, but what they represented made them the ugliest things I've ever seen," she added. Kramer said she used the money to "clean the house" and get totally new furniture throughout.

Since the split, she also revealed she's been limiting her interactions with Mike for the sake of her anxiety and also gave him custody of the dogs for now ... because having them while juggling the kids was getting to be too much. Kramer also explained that the two agreed to be honest with each other about any future relationships, once they got to a point where they were serious.