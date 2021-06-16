Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shares 'Simple Shift' That Helped Her Lose 43 Lbs

Instagram

"I was tired, puffy, and desperate...and I knew I shouldn't be feeling that way."

Ree Drummond revealed her recipe for losing 43 pounds over the last several months.

In a blog post on Tuesday, the "Pioneer Woman" star began by emphasizing her primary goal in her health and weight loss journey wasn't to be "skinny."

"What motivated me the most was just wanting to feel better and have more energy," she said. "In January, just before I bit the bullet and took the leap, I was tired, puffy, and desperate (I will write about my rock bottom sometime; it's quite a story) -- and I knew I shouldn't be feeling that way."

Ree also made it clear that while she will accept a compliment about her weight loss, she mainly focuses on "how much better" she feels every day.

The cookbook author then detailed what didn't work for her, including fad diets, intermittent fasting, weight loss programs, and personal trainers. Instead, she began counting calories, weighing her food and incorporating exercise into her daily routine, whether it was walking her dogs or working out on a rowing machine.

"I learned that making time each day to exercise simply had to be done --because, just like having a baby, there's never a good time," she explained. "I'd gotten so accustomed to excusing myself from working out because of my work schedule or travel schedule...but during the past few months, I just chose to be late on a deadline or put off work until the next day so that exercise could happen."

"It was a simple shift in mindset, but it was important!"

She also began to build muscle, eat more protein, cut out sugar and alcohol and began using a standing desk.

"I still love food, I still cook the same food for my family and me, and I'm a real person who realizes I’m always going to be prone to weigh-in ups and downs,” Ree wrote. "But my experiences over the past few months have equipped me with real, doable tools that I feel like I'll be able to whip out whenever things get off track in the coming months and years."

While her methods were incredibly successful, Ree stressed the journey is a personal one that should be customized for each individual.

"It only took me 52 years to figure it out, but that's okay!" she added. "I hope this helps you, whether in big ways or small. Remember that feeling good, realistic goals, being healthy, and having fun is the way to go!"