Kelly Osbourne Turned Down 7 Guys In One Day Who Called Her 'Too Fat' Before Weight Loss

Kelly Osbourne said she has no time for would-be suitors that didn't respect her before her major weight loss.

The TV personality recently revealed she had lost 85 pounds after having gastric sleeve surgery. And during a virtual appearance on Thursday's "The Talk," she got candid about how the dramatic transformation has affected her dating life.

"Let's just say I'm having fun," Kelly, 36, teased, after host Carrie Ann Inaba asked about the rumor that Kelly had shot down seven possible dates in one day.

"Do you know what it was?" the former "Fashion Police" host continued. "It was all guys who I had shown interest in before but had all made comments about, 'She's great but she's too fat,' or, 'She's great but.'"

"So it was all of those people who came back around again, so I was like, 'No, no.'"

In August, Kelly opened up about her weight loss during the "Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn" podcast.

"I had surgery," she confessed. "I don't give a f--k what anyone has to say. I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck s--t."

"I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach," she continued. "I got that almost 2 years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."

Kelly insisted the surgery was different from "gastric bypass" as the one she had can cause weight gain if the patient doesn't follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly afterwards.

"All it does is move you in the right direction," she explained. "So, anyone who's thinking of doing something like this, really think about that. I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it."

Kelly added, "All it is -- is a push in the right direction. It doesn't solve all your problems. It's not a quick fix."

Kelly went on to say her new healthy lifestyle wasn't just from the procedures, but rather her working on herself from within.

"The number one thing I had to do was get happy," she said. "I had to fix my head before I could fix my body. You can never go into this if you're not in a good mindset. I stopped drinking, which is the best thing I've ever done. I really wanted to fix the things that were broken in me."