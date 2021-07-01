Wendy Williams 'Deflects' Fartgate Talk with Andy Cohen, Dishes on Jen Shah Drama

Getty/Instagram

Wendy called the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star "awful."

Wendy Williams can't seem to live down the infamous "Fartgate," as Andy Cohen brought it up again during his SiriusXM show.

On Wednesday's episode of "Andy Cohen Live," the Bravo boss asked the talk show queen about the allegations that she passed gas on her program back in January of 2020, claiming Wendy had once blamed it on a crew member.

"It wasn't even a crew member," Wendy began. "That keeps going around. It's so disgusting. People are so weird with that. I didn't pass gas. Listen, when we come back in September, Andy, were gonna be 100% lit."

Andy replied, "But what does that have to do with the alleged gas passing?"

"I'm trying to deflect!” Wendy explained.

Around the time of "Fartgate," Wendy addressed the incident on her show, saying "I have never farted once on this show."

"As a matter of fact, I barely fart, you know why? Gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching because all I do is talk."

"Keep her," she told Andy. "Keep her until she gets locked up -- she's awful!"

In April, Jen pleaded not guilty after she was accused of generating and selling "lead lists" of innocent people who could be targeted as part of a telemarketing scam for almost a decade. Many of the victims were elderly and working class.