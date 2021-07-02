Celebs Who Admit They've Stepped Out of Their Relationship

Getty

Admitting unfaithfulness in a relationship is a difficult thing to do privately but having to discuss it publicly is a challenge that not many people are willing to take. And for celebrities, dealing with issues like infidelity in private isn’t often an option.

When the public knows all the ins and outs of these high profile romances, fans are bound to find out when there’s been a cheating scandal. That’s why many celebrities are forced to address the difficult topic head-on and admit their faults. Whether it’s because they were seen by paparazzi or even caught by the cops, these celebs have all confessed to being unfaithful to their partner.

Read on to hear what these stars had to say about cheating...

1. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were one of the most famous couples in Hollywood when news broke that Kristen had cheated on him. The actress was spotted engaging in some PDA with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders, who was married at the time. Following the news, Kristen issued a public apology to Robert.

"I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry," she wrote in a statement.

Kristen and Robert reconciled following the scandal but eventually called it quits.

2. Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez found himself in a compromising situation with another woman just days before he was set to tie the knot with Ali Landry. The unfortunate situation went down during his bachelor party in Mexico, which Ali didn’t know was going to involve wild nights out. During the trip, Mario says he bounced around Mexico and "messed around" with another woman. Instead of telling Ali right away, he waited until she found out after the wedding when she discovered a photo of him with another woman.

"I had no business of being in that position...It was spring break…everybody was hanging out. That was a situation where I was not mature and man enough...I was wrong for obviously lying, and I shouldn't have been in that position. At that point, I was not ready to settle down. I wasn't man enough to know how to go about handling it," Mario told Howard Stern.

A little over two weeks into their marriage, Ali filed for an annulment.

3. Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner has candidly admitted that she’s cheated on two different partners. In her memoir, she revealed that she cheated on her professional golfer boyfriend Cesar Sanudo when she met the late Robert Kardashian. Then later in life, she had an affair during her marriage to Robert, which she considers one of her biggest regrets.

"I got married when I was very, very young. I met Robert when I was 18 years old. We dated for four years, got married at 22; sooner or later during my life, when I was in my 30s, I had an affair, and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family," Kris said on Diane von Furstenberg’s “InCharge With DVF” podcast.

4. Jude Law

Jude Law was forced to make a public statement after it was revealed that he had cheated on his then-fiancée Sienna Miller when he had an affair with his children’s nanny. It was the nanny, herself, who had shared the information with the press, divulging intimate details about their time together. In Jude's statement, he did not deny the allegations.

"Following the reports in today's papers, I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I've hurt Sienna and the people most close to us. I want to publicly apologize to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused. There is no defense for my actions which I sincerely regret and I ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time," he said in a statement.

Following the scandal, the couple’s relationship became rocky, including several breakups and reconciliations. They split for good about six years after the cheating situation.

5. Kevin Hart

Back in 2017, Kevin Hart admitted that he had cheated on his wife Eniko, who was pregnant at the time. The scandal made headlines as Kevin opened up about the situation in an emotional Instagram post, revealing that an unidentified woman was allegedly trying to extort him with "sexually provocative" photos and videos. He later added that he regretted his decision to put himself in a "bad environment" and apologized to his wife and children.

"I'm guilty, regardless of how it happened and what was involved, the s**t that I can't talk about; I'm guilty. I'm wrong. It's beyond irresponsible. There's no way around it. That's Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That's not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed, you lay in it," Kevin said on The Breakfast Club.

Kevin and Eniko were able to work through the scandal and remain married.

6. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger's affair with his maid Mildred Baena came to light 14 years after it happened. Arnold actually fathered a child as result of the affair, which he didn't discover until the little boy began to look like him. He made the decision not to tell his wife Maria Shriver or their family until he had left the governor's office, quietly providing financial assistance to his son in the meantime. In 2011, he opened up to his family in a therapy session, asking for their forgiveness.

"If you would have asked me 10 years ago, five years ago, two years ago, what is the most important thing in my life, I would tell you over and over, it's my marriage, it's my family. So the thing that really meant the most to me kind of fell apart because of my doing. That is something that I will always look back and say, 'How could you have done that,'" he said on "60 Minutes."

Following the news, his wife Maria filed for divorce.

7. LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes was married to Dean Sheremet when she had an affair with her "Northern Lights" co-star Eddie Cibrian, who was also married at the time. Following the cheating scandal, both LeAnn and Eddie left their spouses to be with each other and eventually tied the knot in 2011.

"That's just not me. What happened is not who I am, period. I do know how much I love him. So I’ve always said I don’t live my life with regret. I can’t...It happens every day to so many people. You had two couples whose marriages didn’t work who really stumbled upon each other and fell in love,” said on “All Access Nashville.”

8. Lamar Odom

After a near-death experience following a drug-laced evening at a Las Vegas brothel, Lamar Odom admitted to having cheated on Khloé Kardashian multiple times during their marriage.

"When I became Khloé Kardashian’s man and on TV, it made me look more enticing. People who didn’t even know basketball would approach me because they knew Lammy...B**ches...came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d**k in my pants,” Lamar told Us Weekly.

9. Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant was dating Elizabeth Hurley when he was caught with a sex worker in his car. He was arrested on charges of "lewd conduct in a public place." The following morning, he issued a public apology to Elizabeth.

"Last night I did something completely insane. I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say," he wrote.

He avoided jail time and was later ordered to pay a fine of $1,000. The couple stuck together following the scandal but eventually broke up five years later.

10. Tiger Woods

Back in 2009, Tiger Woods was married to Elin Nordegren when rumors of his extramarital affairs began to make headlines. Things truly came to a head on the morning after Thanksgiving when Tiger was involved in a car accident outside of his family’s home. The accident was a catalyst for a series of shocking allegations about the affairs from multiple different women. Tiger soon checked into an in-patient treatment center and reemerged in February with a lengthy televised apology.

"I have made you question who I am and how I could have done the things I did. I was unfaithful. I had affairs. I cheated. What I did was not acceptable...It's now up to me to make amends, and that starts by never repeating the mistakes I've made. It's up to me to start living a life of integrity," he said.

Despite his hopes that his continued changed behavior would be a sufficient apology to Elin, she filed for divorce later that year.