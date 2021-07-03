Britney Spears' Mom Lynne on Conservatorship: 'It's A Lot of Pain, A Lot of Worry'

Getty

"I got mixed feelings about everything."

Britney Spears' mom Lynne spoke out about her daughter's controversial conservatorship.

During an interview with Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino for a piece in The New Yorker published on Saturday, Lynne voiced her concerns over the pop star's medical and financial decisions being controlled by the conservatorship since 2008.

While she "spoke in a whisper" and said she may have to "abruptly hang up" if someone walked in on her phone conversation with the reporters, Lynne did manage to say, "I got mixed feelings about everything."

"I don't know what to think. It's a lot of pain, a lot of worry," she explained, before adding, "I'm good at deflecting,"

The court-mandated conservatorship -- put in place after Britney's two hospitalizations -- came under scrutiny once again after the pop singer's shocking court testimony last week.

During the 20-minute statement, the "Toxic" hitmaker claimed the conservatorship, overseen by her father Jamie Spears for the majority of the last 13 years, was "abusive" and "stupid."

She painted a horrific picture of abuse from being forced to perform despite her protests to being forbidden to have children with her boyfriend Sam Asghari because the conservatorship won't allow her to get her IUD removed. She even says she was put on lithium against her will after she shut down her Vegas residency. "I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you," she said.

On Sunday, Britney's sister, Jamie Lynne, explained why she had not previously spoken out against the conservatorship.

"The only reason I haven't before is because I felt like until my sister is able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place or it wasn't the right thing to do," she said in an Instagram Story. "Now that she has very clearly spoken and said what she needed, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say."