11 Actors Who Set Boundaries When It Comes to Onscreen Nudity

"I don't want my grandparents to see my boobs."

It's easy for actors to get completely invested in whatever project they’re working on but sometimes, there are aspects of the role that simply aren’t okay with them. For quite a few stars, they draw the line when it comes to on screen nudity. Despite the prevalence of steamy stripped down scenes in movies and television, these stars have held their stance about baring it all in front of an audience.

Celebrities like Megan Fox and Keira Knightley have all spoken out about their choice to not take their clothes off on camera. Some actors have even gone as far as to add a no-nudity clause to their contracts in order to guarantee they won’t have to do something they’re not comfortable with. And regardless of the reasoning behind their decision, one thing is for sure — they've set boundaries that feel appropriate for them!

1. Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet has stripped down on camera before, like in her iconic "draw me like one of your French girls" scene in "Titanic," but she’s not so sure about those kinds of moments going forward. She recently said that she thinks her nude moments in "Mare of Easttown" may be her final time baring it all in front of the camera.

"I think my days are getting a little bit numbered of doing nudity. I'm just not that comfortable doing it anymore. It’s not even really an age thing, actually. There comes a point where people are going to go, 'Oh, here she goes again,'" Kate told The New York Times.

2. Megan Fox

Megan Fox has turned down roles because she doesn’t want to do nude scenes, including an HBO project where she would have had to play a prostitute and take part in very graphic sex scenes. Megan explained that her reasoning all has to do with her children.

"There are just certain things boys should never see their mothers do.There are some good projects I've read that are with talented people, talented directors, but the things the women are required to do in the movie are things I can't have my sons ever know or see," she told The Mirror.

3. Sarah Jessica Parker

Despite "Sex and the City" being all about romance and relationships, Sarah Jessica Parker will not appear nude on camera. She even says she has a no-nudity clause in all of her contacts, and it's only once been an issue for productions.

"I've always had one, and it's apropos of absolutely nothing. Some people have a perks list and they are legendary...I don’t have a crazy list like that. I’ve just always had [a no-nudity clause]. I don’t have any judgment about anyone who chooses to do it. I think it’s fantastic that people feel comfortable doing it. It’s not some kind of principled position or religious or ideological on my part," Sarah told THR.

4. Allison Williams

Allison Williams doesn’t have an interest in doing nude scenes and was one of the only members of the "Girls" cast not to strip down. She says that growing up in the public eye influenced her decision, as she didn’t want to face any future repercussions or embarrass her future children. When she was asked by HBO to sign a nudity waiver, she says she refused.

"I just wanted to give Marnie almost all of myself. But there were things that felt like they should be mine and felt like they should always be mine...I said, ‘Well, I’m not going to sign it.’ And my agents were like, ‘What?’ ‘Just tell them I’m not going to sign it.’ And they were so stunned and so up against it time-wise, that I think they were just like, ‘All right. She’ll change her mind. She’ll get swept up in the vibe of the show. Whatever. Don’t make her sign it,'" Alison told ABC.

5. Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick doesn’t have any interest in doing nude scenes and actually even once revealed that she used a body double when she was filming "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates."

"Emphatically, no. I will not do that...I am not criticising people who do that [nude scenes] but I plan to keep doing what I am doing and hope it keeps going good," Anna told The Telegraph.

6. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba says her reasoning for including a no-nudity clause in her film and television contracts all has to do with her family. She also noted that looking back, a nude scene wouldn’t really make any of her past films better.

"I don't want my grandparents to see my boobs. That's it. It would be weird at Christmas. And, I mean, really, if you look at the movies I have done, getting naked would never 'elevate' the picture," Jessica told Glamour.

7. Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson has previously expressed that she has a definite line when it comes to doing nude scenes in films and television. She explained that she’d rather leave some things up to the imagination instead of baring it all on camera.

“I never want to do nudity that's gratuitous. Girls look so much better in lingerie or a tee shirt and leave the rest up to the imagination...I make it clear that I have a line. Everyone tries to push you, and it's easy to get talked into doing those things. I'll just walk off-set: ‘If that's the way it's going to be, then you can do it without me.’ But not everyone realizes they can do that," Ashley told Cosmopolitan.

8. Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson doesn’t want to do nude scenes, especially when it comes to comedy movies where she says intimate moments aren’t treated with as much care as they would be in a serious film. When it came to "The Brothers Grimsby," Rebel says she asked to use a body double.

"They wanted full-frontal nudity. We write in the contract, specifically, ‘No nudity.’ They got in another girl – this larger burlesque dancer from South Africa – to be a nude double. And they got her to do all this stuff. Sacha [Baron Cohen] would go, ‘See, she looks good.’ I’m like, I’m not doing it. I don’t care what you say,'" Rebel told Marie Claire UK.

9. Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson may be better known as a singer and designer than an actress but following her role in "Dukes of Hazzard," she made it clear that she wasn’t interested in nude scenes.

"I will never do nudity. I don’t care how dark and intellectual the role could be, you know? I don’t care if I frickin’ get an Oscar for it, I’m not going to do it. Those accolades mean nothing to me. Those accolades mean nothing to me....I don't think people deserve to see what's underneath my clothing," Jessica told Allure.

10. Keira Knightley

Since welcoming her children, Keira Knightley has ruled out doing nude scenes. She explained that while she’s happy with her body, she doesn’t "want to stand there in front of a whole film crew." She’s also not a fan of the fact that intimate scenes from movies can now be so easily shared online. Keira noted that in the future she might be willing to make an exception if there was a female director and it would help tell a powerful story.

"I don't have an absolute ban [on shooting nude scenes], but I kind of do with men...If it was about motherhood, literally about how extraordinary that body is, about how suddenly you're looking at this body that you've got to know...and it's changed in ways that are unfathomable to you before you become a mother — then, yeah, I'd totally be up for exploring that with a woman who would understand that," she said on the Chanel Connects podcast.

11. Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts has long said that she doesn’t have an interest in doing nudity in movies, particularly because she has children. And if she does agree to a risque scene, she makes sure everyone knows that it's going to have to be toned down.