Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence On Olivia Wilde Split

Getty

Jason Sudeikis is opening up about his split from his ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde.

In an interview with GQ for their August cover story, the "Ted Lasso" star broke his silence on his breakup from Wilde, with whom he shares two children: Otis, 7, and Daisy, 4.

The former couple -- who split last fall after over seven years together -- first began dating in November 2011 and became engaged in January 2013. While speaking with GQ, Sudeikis, 45, confirmed that he and Wilde, 37, called it quits "in November 2020."

"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," Sudeikis said of the split, "and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."

"That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about," he added. "You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it."

Back in February, just one month after Wilde first sparked romance rumors with Harry Styles, 27, Sudeikis made headlines over his viral virtual appearance at the 2021 Golden Globes. While accepting the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for his performance in "Ted Lasso," the actor donned a tie-dye hoodie and gave a bizarre speech in which he rambled on. Sudeikis' attire and demeanor raised questions, with some fans even speculating that he was high.

Sudeikis set the record straight during his interview with GQ and first explained why he decided to wear the hoodie, rather than the suit Tom Ford sent him.

"I wore that hoodie because I didn't wanna f------ wear the f------- top half of a Tom Ford suit," he explained. "I love Tom Ford suits. But it felt weird as s---"

As for his speech, Sudeikis said, "I was neither high nor heartbroken." He simply just didn't want to wear a suit and it was very late. (He was at his flat in London at the time, while the ceremony was broadcasted from locations in Los Angeles and New York.)

"So yeah, off it came and it was like, 'This is how I feel. I believe in moving forward,'" he said.

The former "Saturday Night Star" later reflected on the past year.

"I think if you have the opportunity to hit a rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger," he told GQ. "I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger."

"It doesn't mean when you blast back up you're not going to run into a bunch of s---- and have to, you know, fight things to get back to the heights that you were at, but I'd take that over 412 bones anytime," he continued.