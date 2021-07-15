Megan Fox Fires Back After Being Dragged for Calling Donald Trump a 'Legend'

Getty

Megan Fox is clearing up any misunderstanding after she was criticized for recently calling Donald Trump "legend."

The backlash started after the "Till Death" actress appeared on Tuesday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and regaled guest host Arsenio Hall with her tale of attending the previous weekend's UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas, where Trump happened to be sitting in her row.

"I've never seen a Secret Service person before," she explained. "So, he [Trump] had like 30 Secret Service with him. He was a legend -- that arena was, like, very supportive of Trump when he came in."

After social media users began to bash the star for appearing to side with the controversial figure, Fox took to her Instagram Story to clarify her remarks.

"Uhmmm… I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians," she wrote. "I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend…in that arena (key part of the sentence). The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue."

"That was an observable fact. Not my opinion."

Fox then went in on her critics by concluding, "Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil [sic], pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that."

During her Trump story on the late night talk show, Fox also spoke about how the presence of the Secret Service made her uneasy.

"I don’t know how I feel about it, because if someone is a target then like, I could be harmed because I'm adjacent to where he is," she explained. "So I was worried about my own safety, that's all I was caring about. I'd never seen anything like that before. It was crazy."