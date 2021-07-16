Jenna Fischer Recalls Being Fired From Matt LeBlanc Show

Getty

Because the focus group didn't like Pam married to Joey

The great Pam and Joey romance just wasn't meant to be, according to a focus group.

During the latest episode of her podcast "Office Ladies" with co-host Angela Kinsey, Jenna Fischer recalled being given the axe from the sitcom "Man with a Plan" starring Matt LeBlanc after she had nailed the pilot.

At the time, Jenna was all ready to promote the show in New York when she got the call saying she could stay home.

“The first thing I said was, 'Is ['Man With a Plan'] not getting picked up?'" Jenna began. "And they said, 'It's worse than that, hun.' And I was like, 'What's worse than that?' They said, 'It's getting picked up, but without you.'

"And I was like, 'Wow, I guess I'll unpack my suitcase.'"

The actress went on to say she was going to "cut bangs" in her hair that fateful day, but Angela insisted she hold off.

"I got hired, I shot the pilot," Jenna continued. "While I was there, the network said they wanted more scenes with me. I was like, 'I am nailing it!' More scenes means you're doing a good job. Well, I guess after we finished it, they showed it to focus groups."

Angela chimed in, "And they didn't like you?"

"They said -- this is a literal quote, they said, 'I don't believe Pam would marry Joey. The chemistry doesn't work between these two.' That was the feedback they got."

Jenna famously played Pam on "The Office" for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013, while Matt became a household name for his portrayal of Joey Tribbiani on "Friends" from 1994 to 2004. He also starred in the spin-off "Joey" for two seasons from 2004 to 2006.

Angela then asked, "They could only see you as Pam and Joey?"

"Yeah," Jenna replied. "So it wasn’t working for them that we got married and had a family."

Looks like fans of the shows won't be treated to the sitcom crossover love affair for the ages... for now.