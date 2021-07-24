Amanda Kloots Fires Back After Troll Calls Out Her Dating Life

Getty

The talk show host recently revealed she began dating one year after her husband, Nick Cordero, died from COVID-19.

Amanda Kloots clapped back after a troll criticized her dating life.

When Amanda posted a fun Instagram snap hours later that had nothing to do with her love life revelation, a follower decided to comment by writing, "Dating already wow that was fast."

Without missing a beat, Amanda took to her Instagram Story to share a screenshot of the snarky remark, adding, "How dare you judge anyone especially someone going through this process."

"I will address this soon guys I promise," she continued. "There's too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it. Until then I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this."

On Friday's episode of "The Talk," Amanda explained why it was difficult to put herself out there in the dating world again.

"Both of my husbands, I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married," she explained to the cohosts. "Obviously with Nick, we had a child. I've never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it's quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it's just hard. It is hard."

"It's all wonderful. It's wonderful people I'm meeting, and it's been a great process so far," she added. "But I'll just say it's very hard without getting into too many details. It's very hard."

Kloots was married to Cordero from 2017 until his death in July 2020. The two share 2-year-old son Elvis. Before that, she was married to fellow actor David Larsen.