What Matt Damon Really Thinks of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reuniting

Instagram/Getty

Matt previously said he "hoped" their rekindling was the real deal.

Matt Damon gave his blessing to his BFF Ben Affleck getting back together with his former flame Jennifer Lopez.

During an interview with Extra on Monday, the "Stillwater" star revealed he was "so happy" for Bennifer 2.0, who recently made their rekindling Instagram official.

"I'm just so happy for him," Matt gushed. "He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm glad for both of them."

Back in May, Matt was asked his thoughts on the rumors Ben and Jennifer were back on. "I love them both," he told "Today". "I hope it's true. That would be awesome."

After weeks of keeping their rekindled romance low-key, the gorgeous couple let the world know they are back on and stronger than ever on Saturday.

Taking to her social media account, Jennifer shared a set of sizzling bikini snaps, with one pic showing Bennifer 2.0 locking lips.

She captured the steamy album, "5 2 … what it do …💗 📸: @lacarba #birthdaymorning."