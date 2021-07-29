Lorde Compares Brood X Cicada Awakening to Bennifer 2.0

YouTube/Instagram

The last time the massive insect infestation happened was in 2004, the same year J.Lo and Affleck broke up.

Lorde hilariously compared the recent Brood X cicada awakening to the reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

During her recent appearance on "Hot Ones," the Grammy-winning artist discussed using the sounds of cicadas throughout her new album "Solar Power," although she hadn't planned on it coinciding with the eastern insect infestation that happens every 17 years, which was coined "Brood X."

"So this album features a lot of cicada singing," the 24-year-old songwriter began. "And that was something that I just started recording on my phone in New Zealand because the sound was a cadence to me and so emblematic of New Zealand summer. And I loved the idea of immortalizing that on this record. So I did. I just wanted to go outside every time I would hear them raging and get a little recording."

"But I didn't realize that this year is Brood X, which is this big kind of boom of cicadas once every 17 years," she continued. "The last time it happened was in 2004 -- when I guess J.Lo and Ben Affleck were together. And now they're back together, so everyone is like, 'Oh Brood X... it's in the air.'"

After weeks of keeping their rekindled romance low-key, Bennifer 2.0 let the world know they are back on and stronger than ever with an Instagram post on Saturday, where they were seen locking lips during a romantic getaway.