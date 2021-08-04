Amanda Knox Is Pregnant, Shares News Weeks After Previous Miscarriage Reveal

Instagram

She shared audio from the moment she got her positive pregnancy test on her new podcast.

Amanda Knox is expecting a baby with husband Christopher Robinson.

The 34-year-old author -- who was convicted and subsequently exonerated of the murder of her college roommate Meredith Kercher -- shared the good news at the very end of the latest episode of the couple's "Labyrinth" podcast, following a frank discussion about infertility.

"You keep going, you try again, you burn through ovulation testers, you wait for that missed period," Knox said, after talking about a recent miscarriage, while her husband added, "and you cross your fingers."

The show then cut to audio of the moment Knox took a pregnancy test, as she said she really hoped it would be positive again. After waiting a few moments, Robinson pointed out the lines that appeared on the test as Knox began to exclaim, "Yes! Yes, yes, yes! Oh my god. Oh thank goodness! Yay, we did it!"

"That's right, we're pregnant and we've been recording audio of our experience from Day 1," the two then said, before revealing they have a miniseries in the works titled "280 Days" which will take listeners "on an intimate journey from conception to birth."

Knox and Robinson have been married since February 2020. The news comes less than a month after the two revealed on a previous episode of their podcast that she experienced a miscarriage at six weeks. After an ultrasound appointment where they didn't hear a heartbeat, a followup appointment confirmed the worst.

"For all intents and purposes, I was pregnant with something that just was not growing," she explained.