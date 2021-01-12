Amanda Knox Weighs-in On Nickname 'Foxy Knoxy'

Instagram

"I was not walking around the world being like, 'Oh, I'm the prettiest girl in the room.'"

Amanda Knox disapproves of the nickname "Foxy Knoxy."

In a clip from Whitney Cummings' podcast "Good For You" obtained by People, the activist condemned the lascivious label, which was given to her after she was arrested for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, while the two were studying abroad in Perugia, Italy in November 2007.

"People made a big deal about 'Foxy Knoxy' and [were saying], 'She's the girl that everyone wants,' and it's like, 'That is not me!'" argued Knox to Cummings.

Kercher, a 21-year-old British exchange student at the time, was found stabbed and sexually assaulted in her bedroom. Authorities were quick to pin the murder on Knox and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, claiming the crime took place during a sex game that went terribly wrong. "Foxy Knoxy" was soon splashed across international headlines.

"At the time, that was not me," Knox, 33, explained. "I was not walking around the world being like, 'Oh, I'm the prettiest girl in the room.' That did not occur to me. Also, I was never treated that way."

After Cummings suggested the nickname was "clickbait" because it rhymed, Knox commented that it didn't do so in Italian, nor was it as seemingly harmless in the language.

"They would translate 'Foxy Knoxy' into 'evil fox,'" Knox revealed. "The translation sort of twisted into, 'The cunning fox.'"

And when Cummings asked Knox if she thought the trial would have captured such a massive audience if 'Foxy Knoxy' hadn't rhymed in English, Knox quickly replied, "No."

Knox, who was 20 at the time of the killing, and Sollecito served four years behind bars for Kercher's murder -- before being fully exonerated and released in 2015.

Rudy Guede was originally sentenced to 30 years in prison for the crime after his DNA was found at the scene. His conviction was reduced to 16 years following an appeal in 2008. And in 2020, Guede was granted permission by the Italian court to complete his sentence with community service.

"I do know that many, many, many people have suffered a great deal because of what he did," Knox told "Good Morning America" at the time. "I continue to stay to be shocked that he is the forgotten killer. The one who was quietly tucked away, convicted of a lesser crime and does not have to live with the burden of being forever associated with Meredith's death."

"I am the one who has been condemned to live with his infamy," she continued. "And while I can't say that I wish him suffering or imprisonment, I do wish that he had been fully held accountable for what he did and that he acknowledged what he did, and I don't know if that will ever happen."