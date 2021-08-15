Britney Spears Doesn't Like 'Slimmed Down' Face After Weight Loss, Was 'Happier' Heavier

Instagram

"I'm not so sure I like it," writes Spears alongside a couple of close-up pictures of her face.

Amid ongoing talks, and progress, toward her goal of having father Jamie Spears removed as her conservator -- and perhaps the conservatorship altogether, Britney Spears took a few moments on Saturday to talk about something else that's been on her mind -- her face.

The "Toxic" singer shared a couple of close-up facial pictures in the post, emphasizing a recent weight-loss journey that she says finally reached her face, creating a look she says is noticeably slimmer than even some of her dance videos from earlier this summer.

In the caption to the photos, though, Britney says she's actually not a fan of her slimmed-down look. Pointing to the second picture in her series in particular, Spears wrote, "You can actually really see how slim my face is but I’m not so sure I like it." She followed that up with a few shrug emojis.

"In the old days when women were heavier they were considered more attractive to men because it was a sign of wealth," she noted. Then emphasizing that she believes her face was fuller in some of those dance videos, Spears added, "It's weird cause I think I was happier."

She explained that the way her body loses weight is first in her legs, and then her stomach before finally making its way to her face. It's not until it reaches her face that Spears knows she's "actually lost weight."

"Oh well ... sorry for my shallow talk of weight," she concluded her Saturday thoughts. "But it is what it is you know."

On the #FreeBritney front, on Thursday TMZ reports Jamie is ready to step down as her conservator, indicating he would do so "when the time is right" and intends to "with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

While he did agree to step down, Jamie's lawyers don't believe there are any "actual grounds for suspending removing" him as head of her estate -- and wrote, "it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests."

The docs went on to say that Jamie's "public battle" with Britney wouldn't be good for her either and called him the "unremitting target of unjustified attacks." They continued: "Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears' father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests."

Britney's lawyers released their own statement about the development, saying they are "pleased but not necessarily surprised" by Jamie's decision. "We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others," the statement continued.

"We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears's sworn deposition in the near future," it went on. "In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately."

Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008, with her father initially in control of both her personal and professional life. In June, amid the ongoing battle to oust her dad, Britney herself spoke out about the situation for the first time, during a blistering and heartbreaking 20-minute statement in court.