Lisa Vanderpump Says She'll 'Drop Her Dogs' as Soon as Grandbaby Arrives (Exclusive)

TooFab/Getty

She's joking, of course — but it shows how excited she is to become a grandma!

Lisa Vanderpump may have devoted her life to dogs... but that will all change as soon as her first grandbaby arrives.

When asked if her precious pooches will be jealous once Baby VDP arrives, she replied: "What puppies? I'm gonna say, as soon as that little thing pops out!"

The canine queen is, of course, joking; but she could barely contain her excitement at finally becoming a "grandma"... even if she wasn't too stoked about the title.

"I just don't think it suits me right now," she insisted. "But I'm very happy with the title that has been bestowed upon me."

The "Vanderpump Rules" boss revealed earlier that day at her Annual World Dog Day celebration in West Hollywood that her daughter Pandora is expecting her first child with husband Jason Sabo.... and that more importantly, she shall henceforth be known as "Nanny Pinky."

While that is famously her favorite color, some speculated it may also be a hint at the baby's gender. Lisa confirmed that she did indeed know — and has known for some time — whether the incoming blessing is a granddaughter or grandson.

But she certainly wasn't spilling — nor would she be drawn on which she was hoping for.

"You know what, whatever, I'm just happy," she said. "You know what? We've known for a long time so we kept it a secret."

She confirmed the family did host a little private gender reveal at home, but insisted: "It's not my story to tell — It's Pandora's".

When asked if she was going to spoil the baby however, she did reply in the negative... although it's very possible there was more than a hint of sarcasm in there.

The RHOBH alum was also asked if she had any names picked out, but she didn't fall for that one either, once again keeping (grand)mum.

Of course, Lisa couldn't finish the day without a lighthearted sting at her former friend-turned-nemesis Kyle Richards.