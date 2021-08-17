Why Daniel Craig Won't Leave an Inheritance to His Children

Getty

The 007 star has No Time to Die Rich.

Daniel Craig says his children won't receive an inheritance.

In a recent interview with UK's Candis Magazine, the 53-year-old British actor shared his thoughts on inheritance, saying he thinks it's "quite distasteful."

"Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?" Craig told the magazine, per Daily Mail.

He added, "I think Andrew Carnegie [an American industrialist] gave away what in today's money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it, too."

"But I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation," the "Skyfall" star explained. "I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go."

Craig has two daughters: a 2-year-old, whom he shares with wife Rachel Weisz, and 29-year-old Ella from his previous marriage to Fiona London. The "Knives Out" actor reportedly has a net worth of $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Next month, Craig will appear in his fifth and final James Bond film, "No Time to Die," which has been delayed several times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, after starring in four successful Bond films -- "Casino Royale" (2006), "Quantum of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012), and "Spectre" (2015) -- Craig almost walked away from the franchise.

"I thought I probably was physically not capable of doing another. For me, it was very cut and dried that I wasn't coming back," he recalled in an interview with Total Film last month.

Producer Barbra Broccoli, who runs Eon Productions with her half-brother Michael G. Wilson, told the outlet that Craig was "so exhausted" after 2015's "Spectre." Broccoli and Wilson held off approaching Craig about Bond 25 for nearly two years.

"I went and did other things. I got some separation. My family forgave me for being away from home for that length of time," Craig explained. "We started talking about it and I went, 'There might be a story we need to finish here -- something we started in 'Casino [Royale]'. Something to do with Vesper, and Spectre, and something that was connected, in a way.' It started to formulate. And I thought, 'Here we go.'"