Chrissy Teigen Responds After Amy Schumer Pokes Fun At Her Sexy Obama Happy Birthday Video

Instagram

Teigen shot a Marilyn Monroe-style rendition of "Happy Birthday"

Amy Schumer is paying "tribute" to Chrissy Teigen by recreating one of her latest Instagram videos.

The comedian shared a video on Instagram on Monday in which she poked fun at a clip Teigen posted last week.

In the video, which Teigen posted on August 7, the cookbook author, who was wearing a flowy white dress, walked down the stairs of a Martha's Vineyard home she was staying at, singing what appeared to be a Marilyn Monroe-style rendition of "Happy Birthday" in honor of former President Barack Obama's birthday. Teigen, 35, and her husband John Legend were in Massachusetts for Obama's A-list 60th birthday party.

"well that was magical. goodnight Martha's Vineyard," she captioned the video at the time. "I have fallen in love with you hard!!"

Meanwhile, on Monday, Schumer, 40, reenacted Teigen's video, putting a hilarious spin on it. From the video, it looked like the "I Feel Pretty" star was at the same house where Teigen shot her footage.

In the clip, Schumer, like Teigen, walked down the stairs of the Martha's Vineyard home as she sang "Happy Birthday." However, unlike Teigen, Schumer was wearing a long tank top as a dress that read, "Boat hair don't care." The actress' friend, comedian Rachel Feinstein, also made an appearance in the clip.

"Tribute. @rachelfeinstein_ steals the vid!" Schumer captioned the pic. "We love you @chrissyteigen."

Schumer's post seemed to be in all good fun -- and Teigen joined in and took to the comments section, writing, "Oh it's on."

Several other celebs commented on Schumer's video.

"wait do you guys live together now," Katy Perry jokingly asked, while Jodie Comer wrote, "Amyyyyyy😫😂❤️" Tan France also commented, sharing three laughing emojis.

Schumer's pal Feinstein also chimed in, writing, "I am most proud of purchasing this high end top. #boathairdontcare #fendi."

This came a few days after Teigen called out "next-level haters" who have accused her of deleting negative comments on her Instagram posts. Last week, the "Lip Sync Battle" host addressed the haters on her Instagram Story, denying that she removes negative comments.

"Two things that I think are funny right now," she said. "One: People in my comments that are mad that there's not enough angry comments in my comments. Then they're mad. They think that I, like, delete them. But like, what?"

"That's, like, next-level hater," she added. "When you're mad that there's not enough hate. It's pretty... you're just crazy."

The "Cravings" author then brought up the second thing she thinks is "funny," noting that some users get upset when she shares positive comments or compliments on other people's posts.

"If I leave a comment underneath somebody's photo, even if it's nice -- 'You look great,' 'I love this outfit' -- people get all sorts of mad. Because I am alive," she explained.