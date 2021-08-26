JoJo Siwa 'Making History' Competing with Same-Sex Partner on DWTS

Getty

The TikTok star, who came out in January, said ABC producers gave her the option to dance with a female professional.

JoJo Siwa was just announced as a contestant for the 30th cycle of "Dancing with the Stars," but she had even more exciting news in store for her millions of fans.

On Thursday, the 18-year-old social media darling, who came out in January, revealed she would be competing on the show with a same-sex partner -- a first for the ABC reality hit since it premiered in 2005.

"We're making history," JoJo told USA Today. "This has never happened on 'Dancing With the Stars' before. It's always been a boy-girl couple."

"I thought that if I chose to dance with a girl on this show, it would break the stereotypical thing," continued the TikTok star. "It would be new, different and change for the better."

According to the "Boomerang" hitmaker, the producers gave her the option to compete with a same-sex partner. "I said I actually would love and prefer to dance with a girl."

Production has yet to reveal which female dance professional will fight for the Mirrorball trophy alongside JoJo.

Siwa said she is also aware the groundbreaking move will come with a slew of questions, including who will lead during the traditional dances and what costumes will be worn.

"Does one of us dress super feminine?" she mused. "There are so many crossroads. Which route to we want to go? It's going to be so fun."

Along with all the new questions, criticism is sure to follow. But JoJo said she doesn't plan on catering to the haters.

"There's going to be people who don't like it, who think dancing on the show with another girl is wrong or weird," she explained. "I don't need those people in my life. If it's wrong or weird to you, that's OK, because there's a billion other people who don't think it's wrong or weird."

JoJo's history-making season will include Olympic gold-medal gymnast Suni Lee, who was also announced as a participant for the upcoming season. The 13 other celebrities competing will be revealed during "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, September 8.