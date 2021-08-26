Lisa Rinna Shades Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin's Relationship with Scott Disick

Getty

Lisa Rinna is sharing some more thoughts on her daughter Amelia Hamlin's relationship with Scott Disick.

At the top of Wednesday's brand new episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the reality star's daughters Amelia, 20, and Delilah, 23, came over to her house to check out her vintage designer clothes. After Delilah, who is dating Eyal Booker, spotted Lisa's wedding dress, she said she wanted the gown for herself.

While Lisa, 58, gushed over her daughter's relationship with Booker -- noting that her husband Harry Hamlin would be happy to see Delilah get married to her boyfriend -- she made it clear she feels a little differently about Amelia's romance with the much-older Scott, 38.

"We love Eyal. He's so good for Delilah," Lisa said in a confessional. "She's really growing into herself. Harry's made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married. Which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot."

However, Lisa expressed that they don't have the same views about Scott, jokingly asking why her daughter couldn't date someone like Harry Styles instead.

"I can't say the same for Amelia at this point. No. Like why can't [she be dating] Harry Styles? Why the f--- is it Scott Disick?” Lisa said.

While her comment seemed to be in all good fun, the "Days of Our Lives" alum previously admitted that she was "a lot nervous" about Amelia dating Kourtney Kardashian's ex.

"We're thinking it's a phase, right? It's a phase, I don't want to bring attention to it," she during an episode of "RHOBH" in June. "Should I text Kris [Jenner] and be like, 'Welp …' I've done nothing in other words because I also don't want to bring any attention to it."

Lisa also shared how Harry felt about the romance in the episode. Noting he was in a relationship with Ursula Andress when she was 44 and he was 28, Lisa said, "He's calm about it. I'm a little more like, 'Aw, Jesus!"

Despite having apparent reservations and concerns in the past, the "Melrose Place" actress now seems to have a slightly more positive view about the relationship.

"Listen, I will say this. Amelia is very happy right now," she said during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" earlier this month, per Entertainment Tonight. "And I'm very thrilled that she is happy."