Khloe Kardashian Lashes Out Over 'Fake S---' Being Spread About Her, Calls It 'Pathetic' and 'Infuriating'

Getty

"The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe."

Khloé Kardashian unleashed a torrent on Twitter Saturday night, unloading on so-called critics she says will "make up anything and swear it's the truth as if you know what's going on."

The reality star has not been shy in voicing her opinions about all that she has to deal with living in the public eye, opening up about insecurities and frustrations in equal measure.

In this latest instance, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum did not specify what exactly she's referring to as far as a made-up narrative that has apparently gained enough traction to get her attention, but she is clearly over it.

"HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on. The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough," she tweeted, kicking off the dialogue with her fans. "So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe."

When one fan lamented that "misery loves company," calling those who spread such rumors "internet trolls," Khloé shot back, "It is so old at this point. It’s always something about people creating fake s--- about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo shit."

Another fan said that these trolls have "nothing going on in their lives," to which Khloé replied, "t’s pathetic but also infuriating all at the same time. People coming at me as if they know anything. GTFOH." She even admitted in this thread she was "on the verge" of dragging whoever it was that got her riled up in the first place.

In fact, when someone said that this is what happens when you're too nice for too long to people online, saying that they start "stepping all over you," Khloé had to agree. "Facts!!!!" she tweeted. "Because they give so many other people a different type of grace and understanding. I get critiqued and judged for any f------ thing."

"I guess I got to start snapping a little more," she declared.

One fan suggested maybe she should turn off app notifications to quiet the noise and give herself control as to when she chooses to engage with social media. "Such a smart move!!!!" Khloé replied. "This is just so unhealthy at times. It’s outrageous how people feel they have the right to spread such trash and lies about other people. They do it so many people and it’s terrible."

Ultimately, though, she appears to have taken an even more extreme approach, telling one fan who said they just try to stay away from social media altogether, "Same!! Been on this vibe recently. My mental health needs it."

After getting it out of her system, Khloé seemed to be in a better space, saying good night to her supporters, with a little nod to the haters she'd just been talking about. Sometimes you just have to get it off your chest.

Good night!! I love you! ( some of you 😉) Sweet dreams and many blessings — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021 @khloekardashian