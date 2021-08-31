Rose McGowan Slams 'Lizard' Oprah Winfrey for Being 'Pals' With Harvey Weinstein and 'Destroying Russell Simmons Victims'

Getty

"She is as fake as they come," the actress wrote in a barbed tweet.

Rose McGowan has come out swinging again — and this time its for Oprah Winfrey.

The actress posted a barbed tweet on Sunday night — even pinning it to her timeline — in which she lashed out at the talk show icon for being "pals" with Harvey Weinstein.

"I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn't," she wrote, alongside a picture of Oprah pecking the disgraced producer on the cheek. The photo was from the 19th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in January 2014, before the floodgate of sexual misconduct opened wide.

"From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon's victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard."

There was no explanation for the sudden broadside; however earlier that morning she had retweeted the same picture posted by a follower, who in turn had shared it because Oprah had been trending over a resurfaced 2003 interview with Dolly Parton, which some people -- though apparently not Dolly herself -- seemed to find insensitive.

Many commenters sided with her attack on Oprah, but just as many pointed out that Oprah was hardly alone in her "friendship" with Weinstein — once one of Hollywood's most powerful figures — as there is hardly an A-lister who has not shared a picture with him. When the allegations about Weinstein came out, Winfrey condemned his "hideous behavior" and praised the "brave voices" holding him accountable.

McGowan has been one of Weinstein's most vocal accusers, and is considered a figurehead of the #MeToo movement.

McGowan's Russell Simmons swipe meanwhile likely refers to Winfrey's controversial decision to pull out of a documentary she was producing, which highlighted sexual abuse accusations against the hip-hop mogul.

Winfrey admitted to the New York Times that Simmons had tried to pressure her "multiple times" to abandon the project; she eventually did, but insisted that was not the reason.

She said Simmons had claimed the accuser at the center of the film — Drew Dixon — was lying. She said others — whom she didn't identify — and reached out to tell her the same.

Winfrey said that while she still believed Dixon, there were inconsistencies in her account that had not been adequately addressed in the film — which is why she ultimately pulled out as Executive Producer.