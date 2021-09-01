Joy Behar On Apologizing During The View: 'Even If I Don't Mean It, I'll Do It'

ABC

"I've gotten in trouble a few times on the show."

Joy Behar got candid about "getting in trouble" on "The View."

As the only remaining original host of the ABC daytime talk show, the comedian, 78, has first hand knowledge of all the on-air drama that has unfolded over the past 14 years and dished on what happens when she plays a role in it.

"Well, I've gotten in trouble a few times on the show," Behar -- who often sparred with Meghan McCain in recent years -- told People. "I've had to apologize, which I'm happy to do in order to save mine and everybody else's job. I don't care."

"Even if I don't mean it, I'll do it," she continued. "Even if I look like I'm in a hostage takeover, I'll still do it, because if you don't do it, you lose your job and everybody else's."

Although she has had to backtrack her comments at times, Joy said she never means to harm anyone, as she only uses her "comedy" to promote laughter. "That's all. I don't have any other motive," she added. "And so if the intention is in the right, and your heart is in the right place, I think that you can never really go wrong."

"I've offended people for sure," she continued, "but whatever."

As the show prepares to return for its 25th season, Joy gave her take on the reason for it's longevity, saying, "You have a bunch of women who speak their minds and enjoy the blowback."

"That's our stock-in-trade."

The network notes that Ana Navarro will continue her role as guest cohost throughout the season, while a number of "conservative voices" will be rotated through the panel as well.

In the conservative lineup are former Utah congresswoman Mia Love, Condoleezza Rice, S.E. Cupp, Carly Fiorina, "Real Housewives of New York" star Eboni K. Williams, Mary Katharine Ham, Alyssa Farah, "Southern Charm" and "Real World" alum Cameran Eubanks and Gretchen Carlson.