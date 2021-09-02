Bachelor In Paradise Star Chris Conran's Message For Anyone Questioning His Sexuality

Instagram

Chris Conran, a contestant on this season's "Bachelor in Paradise," called out viewers and online trolls for making assumptions about his sexuality.

On Tuesday he tweeted, "I've noticed rumors of people questioning my sexuality online and on podcasts. I am not gay."

"It is disrespectful that society effeminates Asian men and uses 'gay' as a derogatory term," Conran continued, "Don't impose sexuality on individuals."

It is disrespectful that society effeminates Asian men and uses “gay” as a derogatory term. Don’t impose sexuality on individuals. — Chris Conran (@chrisconran) September 1, 2021 @chrisconran

He got backup from his costar Tammy Ly, who retweeted the post. Ly, who competed on Peter Webber's season of "The Bachelor" in 2020, previously opened up about some of the racism she experienced while being on the show.

Ly, who is Vietnamese, revealed during that season's "Women Tell All" special that viewers would tell her "to get Coronavirus" or to "go back to Korea and die."

"It's just disgusting that people think that that's OK to say," she added at the time.

As Conran mentioned podcasts in his tweet, some speculated he was referring to Nick Viall's podcast, "The Viall Files," on which he broke down some of the Season 7 drama with comedian Dave Holmes. On the most recent episode, which dropped on Tuesday, Viall shared his first impression of Conran.

"First off, no joke, when he was walking down we only got a shot of his legs," he said, "I wasn't sure. I was like, 'Oh, is this a guy or a girl?' Forget about the rotation, he has very pretty legs."

Viall and Holmes then speculated that Chris and fellow contestant Chasen Nick were cast as a ploy to provide a "bisexual" element to the show. "I was getting kind of a fluid vibe from Chris and Chasen when they showed up," said Holmes.

"I was certain that it was, like, 'Oh, these are the guys who are sort of bi-curious, and Wells is gonna make 'em a cocktail and who knows what may happen next," the Homes continued. "That was my feeling. Because we've been there with women. We haven't been there with men yet."