10 Celebs Who Definitely Don't Want Their Kids To Be Actors

Life as a celebrity isn't always easy — and no one knows that better than celebrities themselves. With a career that can be full of rejection and a personal life that's always on display to the prying public eye, it's no surprise that some celebs choose to keep their children as far away from Hollywood as possible.

Not only do these stars choose to shield their kids from the spotlight, but many also hope that their children won't follow in their famous footsteps. With all that they know about the entertainment industry, these actors have expressed that they want a different life for their offspring. While they're all for their children pursuing their passion, they're definitely keeping their fingers crossed that their little ones don't catch the acting bug!

Read on to find out why these celebs don't want their kids in the entertainment industry...

Jason Momoa is one of the most recent actors to express concern about his children getting involved in entertainment. The actor explained that even though one of his daughters has expressed interest in acting, he hopes that both Lola and Nakoa-Wolf don't begin a career in the industry.

"Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I'm not a fan. I don't want them to. I don't know. I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it. I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things. If they [really] want to, maybe. But I don't want them to get into acting. It's very hard on people and I don't want them to have that pressure. I'm tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn't want to put someone I love [through] that," Jason told ET.

Angelina Jolie doesn't want any of her six children to decide to pursue acting in the future. Instead she's providing them with a multitude of other options and creative outlets in the hopes that they will find something they love more.

"We're hoping, I think, that the kids don't become actors. We want them to be happy and do whatever they're interested in, but I think we're hoping to show them so many ideas and other options that they won't want to act. If they do, I hope they act and also...do something else. I'd like them to do other things with their lives. We're a bit nervous about that," Angelina told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Channing Tatum has always taken the privacy of his daughter Everly very seriously so it's no surprise that he's not thrilled about the idea of her ever being an actress.

"I want her to learn how to act if she wants to do that but I don't know if I will be excited for her to just start acting as a job [when she’s] younger. I want her to experience life and do things but she's going to do something. She's such a little trickster," Channing said on "Live With Kelly and Ryan."

Matt Damon shares three daughters with his wife Luciana but once said that he hopes that they don't get involved in acting as it's often such a difficult experience for women.

"I would try to steer my daughters away from acting. Women are in a different business than we are. It is just brutal for women. For men, the roles get really good at 40 and beyond. And that's when you really start doing your best work," Matt told The Hollywood Reporter.

While Ed Sheeran's daughter Lyra is only an infant, he already knows he doesn't want her to follow in his footsteps. He recently admitted that with what he knows about the music industry, he wouldn't want his daughter to take part.

"I think it's from being in the music industry - I'm like, 'I would not wish this on my child.' I would hate for her to be known as my daughter rather than just Lyra, I want her to have own identity," Ed said on the "Table Manners with Jessie Ware" podcast.

Padma Lakshmi's daughter Krishna has big entertainment industry aspirations and Padma says she at one point wanted to "be a pop star." Despite her big dreams, Padma says wants her to hold off until she's older.

"I would like her to do what I did, which was finish college before she starts modeling. I think having an education is very important for a whole host of reasons. I want her to be happy and healthy and do what naturally interests her. I modeled to pay off my college loans. I don't think she will have that problem," Padma told People.

Christina Applegate's daughter Sadie may have just turned 10 but when she was just an infant, Christina made her stance about her future career pretty clear. While she's open to Sadie eventually doing something in entertainment, it definitely won't happen before she turns 18.

"She's allowed to study, and if she wants to take acting or dance classes she's allowed to. But I have a very strong 'No' when it comes to monetary exchange for your talents until she's 18," she told E! Online.

Minnie Driver has expressed that she has no plans for her son Henry to get involved in the entertainment industry, especially when he's just a child. In fact, she's mostly against having any children in show business.

"I'm not really for the whole kids in show business thing...It's really difficult even when you meet lovely parents of children who are in show business. There is still the fact that they're not having a childhood. They are out of their element, and in the element of an adult world which is not always appropriate. It seems to me there is always a certain level of desperation that makes a person put a child in that position," Minnie told Us Weekly.

Jessica Alba got an early start to her acting career but says she definitely doesn't want that for her children Honor, Haven and Hayes. While she's open to them being a part of the entertainment industry once they’re done with college, she won't be encouraging them to do so anytime sooner.

"I was a child actor and it worked for me, given the circumstances I was in, but I'm lucky enough to give [my children] a completely different life and an education that I never had the opportunity to have. When they're done with college, if they want to get into the arts, that's fine. I think you will be a better artist the more life experience you have, but I wouldn't encourage them to work in this type of environment as children," Jessica told Daily Mail.

Drew Barrymore may have been a child actress but that isn't the path she wants for her daughters Olive and Frankie. While she says she'd be supportive of their career choices later in life, it's definitely not in the cards right now.