YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' Charged With Operating $30Million Illegal Pirate TV Ring, Faces Life in Prison

"I found a loop hole; I ran through it, and I did great."

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat has been arrested and charged with running an illegal pirate TV ring that reportedly netted him $30million.

Bill Omar Carrasquillo, who boasts 792,000 subscribers on his channel, is accused by federal indictment of copyright infringement, tax evasion and fraud.

Investigators claim the 35-year-old was retransmitting signals from companies such as Comcast, Verizon, DirectTV and HBO, and charging customers a $15-per-month subscription fee.

But speaking to Fox News outside his New Jersey Mansion, littered with several of his high-end cars, he insisted his business was completely legit.

"I don't think I ever did anything wrong," he said. "Obviously, I was running businesses wide open in the public. Now, we are going to have our day in court."

When asked if he was "completely innocent" of the charges, he replied: "Um, not completely innocent would be a false statement... now, ignorance of the law is no excuse for the law..."

He insisted his activities fell into a legal "gray area", adding: "There is other colleagues in the same business I was in and they never got in trouble with the FBI."

The 62-count indictment claims Carrasquillo — AKA "Omar" AKA "Omi" AKA "Target" AKA "Targetin1080p" — along with two other co-conspirators, illegally resold the broadcasts though their companies, Reboot, Gears TV, Reloaded and Gears Reloaded.

In 2019, federal agents raided his property and spent hours hauling away dozens of his luxury cars, including at least three Lamborghinis, along with a number of Rolex watches and other jewelry.

He addressed the raid at the time in a video titled "THE FBI SIEZED EVERYTHING FROM ME", which has now been viewed almost 2million times:

In another posted in June of this year, titled "THE FBI IS BACK", he claimed the feds had also seized millions of dollars from his bank account:

Carrasquillo's lawyer told the New York Times: "Mr. Carrasquillo tapped into a brand-new, unregulated industry and was very successful."

"Most people are called pioneers when they do that; Omar is called a criminal. The government assumes my client was not smart enough to do this legally because of his background. He is and we will prove that."