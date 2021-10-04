DWTS 5th Judge: Cody and Cheryl Perform Together Separately Remotely from Their Homes

ABC

Can a remote performance possibly survive the week, and what does it even look like? Plus, it's "Britney Night" as Britney Spears influences everything from the music to the dances to what Tyra Banks is wearing.

“Dancing with the Stars” brought us another show first for “Britney Night” with the first-ever at-home performances featuring one couple performing separately from their respective homes. How on earth could that work?

Since last week, Cody Rigsby has also tested positive for Covid, meaning neither he nor Cheryl Burke could be present in the ballroom this week. But they weren’t out of the competition, instead performing their jazz routine remotely -- from the show and from one another.

And they weren’t the only ones impacting the show due to Covid. After an exposure, Derek Hough was also absent on the night, despite being fully vaccinated and having tested negative. Both Cheryl and Cody were also fully vaccinated, so the decision was better safe than sorry.

The celebrities and pros were so excited to be a part of a night celebrating Britney Spears, with Tyra Banks actually talking directly to the “Stronger” star throughout the night as if Britney was watching. According to Page Six, Britney is “aware” this was happening so that’s a ringing endorsement.

Next week, the couples have to learn two dances and if that seems too soon with so many left in the competition to possibly fit in one show, you’re absolutely right. So they’re not going to. Instead, “Disney Night” becomes “Disney Week” with a “Heroes” theme on Monday and a “Villains” theme for Tuesday. While we didn’t get confirmation on-air, this is likely a double elimination event.

But in order to face that daunting challenge, couples first had to get through this week. While last week’s elimination was painfully obvious, as poor Martin Kove wasn’t even close to dancing, here’s where things get trickier as there are a lot of couples clustered together toward the bottom.

Kudos to Tyra for not trying too hard to overshadow the dancers this week -- though she still mugs to the camera wa-a-ay too much -- with her Britney-inspired looks. She served up "Oops" I'm too old for this schoolgirl outfit and "I'm a [Snake] for U" throughout the show. We know she loves the attention but can she ... we don't know ... maybe just not?

Fair warning, since I'm safe at home, I'm probably going to be a little harsher than my colleagues Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli. But I might be nicer, too. Maybe.

Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten

(Cha-cha-cha) Alan packed this piece with a lot of great content and Amanda really delivered the attitude and character perfectly. Her arms and overall movement was pure quality from top to bottom. She needs to dig a little more into the floor, loosening up those hips just a bit, but she has great lines and those splits were so dramatic we were mesmerized. She’s becoming such a strong dancer and performer on this show, she continues to cement her status as a threat to carry far into this competition.

Judges Scores: 8, 8, 8

My Score: 8

Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach

(Tango) We will give Iman credit for being there for some complicated and fast-moving lifts and partner work, but there were definitely some huge problem areas in his tango. His frame was okay, but his entire midsection was painfully locked, even as they stalked across the floor when we needed some pivot (he did it from the knee down). We get the challenges of partnering someone so much smaller, but he still needs to be light on his feet and look like he’s moving effortlessly and gracefully rather than stumping around.

Judges Scores: 7, 6, 6

My Score: 5

Christine Chiu & Pasha Pashkov

(Paso Doble) It was great seeing Pasha allow Christine to be as strong and ferocious as the males usually are in this style (not that he wasn’t right there with her). What that gave us was a showcase of a different side of her, but no less present in her enthusiasm. She really knows how to give face, though she slipped in and out of it a bit in her excitement, and we really appreciated her commitment to the attitude of the piece. Her overall carriage was solid, and though she could have been a little bit sharper in how she hit her marks, we can’t deny that this was a fantastic first effort in this style. She is someone who’s quality of dance has been underappreciated before this week, by both the judges and the audience at home.

Judges Scores: 7, 7, 7

My Score: 7

JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson

(Argentine Tango) This was a fascinating dance to watch, with JoJo appearing to take the lead. What was compelling was how good both were in the style, and yet how they appeared interchangeable at points. This is like nothing we’re used to seeing, so you can’t take your eyes off of it. And yet, it was great Argentine tango content performed with great flicks, even a few lifts. JoJo is a true force on the dance floor, though we have to agree with Len that it could have used a little more fluidity.

Judges Scores: 8, 8, 8

My Score: 8

Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong

(Tango) Kenya needed to follow through on her leg extensions (her legs never seemed to fully straighten) and hit a little harder on those twists and pivots. You could see her counting and working and even, at times, seeming to try and remember the choreography. When she’s on, she’s very fun to watch and has great quality at times in her hold and movement, but she doesn’t yet have confidence in herself, her partner, or the ability to just let it all go and whatever happens happens. Once you’re out there, that’s it, there’s not much more you can do but just be present in the moment. She needs to get out of her head and just be in it more.

Judges Scores: 7, 7, 7

My Score: 6

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

(Tango) We worried that when they got to some of the less romanticized styles, Brian might be a little more exposed and that’s what happened. He carried a droopy lead elbow through most of this routine, and actually looked like Sharna was leading him through much of this. His movements weren’t sharp and there was no real passion or commitment in how he held his frame, pivoted his neck, really any of it. He was going through the motions, but we didn’t feel the strength we needed from him.

Judges Scores: 7, 6, 6

My Score: 5

Melora Hardin & Artem Chigvintsev

(Cha-Cha-Cha) Mad respect to Melora for opening up and showing her emotional struggles during rehearsal with Len’s pointer last week to work on her hips. This style has so much hips it really was a great chance at redemption and she … improved. It wasn’t a huge improvement, but we did see that she was trying to loosen up. Unfortunately, as shown in rehearsal, she’s someone who is very much in her head striving to get it just right, and that’s keeping her stiff on the dance floor. Everything was a little too tight and small, while Artem was wiggling all over the place, exposing that she wasn’t. At least her footwork was on point, we just want her to get out of her head and be present.

Judges Scores: 8, 7, 8

My Score: 6

Melanie C & Gleb Savchenko

(Tango) This was half of an incredible tango. We started wondering if we were too hard about wanting more commitment, more command, harder hits in the above dances, but then Melanie C came out and reminded us exactly what this should look like. Something happened about halfway through, and they definitely appeared to stumble or miss a step, never fully recovering, but there’s no denying she is one of the strongest dancers in this competition. This was a masterful tango -- until it wasn’t. And even then, it was well executed. She really has exquisite lines and quality movement in every part of her body.

Judges Scores: 7, 7, 8

My Score: 7

Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater

(Salsa) Jimmie had some great moments in this, but not as much actual salsa as we might have expected or wanted in a competition about delivering certain styles. He could also stand to work in the ups and downs of the lifts, as his first two were a bit wobbly in both. That said, he’s coming along really well and is quickly rising as the best male celebrity in this competition. He could dig a little harder into the floor and he wasn’t really sure what to do with his hands on this one, but it was all recognizable and enjoyable to watch. Perhaps most importantly, he’s still growing and improving each week.

Judges Scores: 6, 6, 8

My Score: 6

Olivia Jade & Valentin Chmerkovskiy

(Tango) Val really delivered with a strong routine that showcased great tango and a great testament to strength and conviction. Olivia was fantastic from the waist up throughout this, with a good frame, great lines and a believable commitment to hold and where she needed to be. At times, her feet looked uncertain as to what they should be doing, even just stopping at one point. She also needs to follow through with them, pointing her toes and giving full leg extension when warranted. Overall, though, this was a very confident piece and her character was great from start to finish. She was in this.

Judges Scores: 8, 8, 8

My Score: 8

Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke

(Jazz) One of the strangest experiments in the history of this show. Cody and Cheryl danced this piece remotely from each other and us from their homes. It was either this or quit. So either they’re lucky they got a style they could be separate for (no Argentine tango here) or they were gifted jazz by producers to allow them to stay in the competition -- our money is on the latter. So how did it turn out?

So that was interesting, and certainly a noble effort. It looked as if they weren’t in sync with one another, but what if it was a live feed or network delay creating that effect? It’s so hard to know how to judge this. The choreography was clever and there were some nice moves, but it also felt a little small (they were dancing in small rooms, so there’s that, too). Kudos to both of them for coming up with something and delivering it, but we hope this experiment is short-lived as it really doesn’t work.

Judges Scores: 6, 6, 6

My Score: 5

Suni Lee & Sasha Farber

(Foxtrot) Performing to a song two years older than she is, its message was nevertheless perfect for this experience for the 18 year old. A perfectionist on the gymnastics stage, she’s needing her to lean into her adult femininity and sensuality to nail some of these styles -- and she’s making good strides in those directions week after week. This wasn’t quite as steamy as it needed to be, with Carrie Ann emphasizing that you needn’t give up your innocence to dance with sensuality. It’s true, but almost impossible for a teenager to fully embrace considering their headspace during those years. Still, she has so many great tools at her disposal, she’s a great force in this competition. But when it demands a maturity of movement, she’s really going to have to push herself even harder.

Judges Scores: 7, 7, 7

My Score: 6

Matt James & Lindsay Arnold

(Tango) Matt got stronger as this went along, as in the early going we were thinking of the reanimated Frankenstein’s monster with the way he was moving across the floor and even partnering with Lindsay. It was all way, way, way too stiff. He did finally dig in a little bit and give some tango. He kept up with Lindsay throughout, which was admirable, but it was more athleticism than dance that helped him through that. The side-by-side hip action was enjoyable and showed that he’s improving week by week.

Judges Scores: 7, 6, 7

My Score: 6

Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin & Witney Carson

(Salsa) Witney did not go easy on Mike this week, and he really came through for her. We saw some hip action, more than in previous weeks. He still needs to work on loosening up for these styles -- this one in particular -- but maybe his head was on the lifts. We have to say, those were actually quite impressive, and well executed. The last one was particularly complicated and he executed it very well. We’re not sure if the wrestling background helps with those as the guys have to lift one another, but he was effortless in being there for her.

Judges Scores: 7, 7, 8

My Score: 7

RESULTS & PREDICTIONS

If there is any justice in the world, it would be time to pull the plug on the remote involvement of Cody Rigsby. We’re not knocking the effort, but everything was too limited and it just didn’t work. They had the lowest scores of the night, but not by a whole lot.

Brian and Iman were tied just above them, which was a drop for Iman from last week. Brian has been struggling all season long, as have Matt and Christine, who tied just above Brian and Iman. With only three judges, the scores were much tighter this week, but there was a pretty strong consistency with who was toward the top and who was toward the bottom.

All five of these celebs are likely to go in the coming weeks (sooner than later) unless something dramatic changes. And yes, they are all guys -- let’s face it, the women are dominating this season.

We said earlier in the night that Jimmie was the strongest of the guys. He’s got a lot of potential, but we can’t underestimate the compelling power of The Miz. This week, he’s the only guy among all of the women at the top of this competition (per judge’s scores).

The Top 9 is made up of 8 women and The Miz. Then, the remaining 5 guys bring up the rear. They’re going to be heading home if they don’t do something to change that in a hurry.

Nevertheless, for now, we’re going to be picking off guys -- and certainly one was destined to go home this week. Anticipating fan bases and previous results, we could actually see Cody in the Bottom 2 with Christine (who is the lowest ranking of the ladies and was in the Bottom 2 last week). We just don’t see “Bling Empire” fans coming through for her as much as these guys.

If that’s how it plays out, we again see the judges keeping Christine in the running, if for no other reason than it’s so much easier to deal with than trying to figure out how to move forward with Cody and Cheryl from home for at least another week.

But that’s not at all how things played out, with the shocking result of Cody and Cheryl actually being declared safe by the viewing audience. Was it sympathy for the challenges they faced or just a fascination for how this experiment can move forward -- or maybe that thing where you have to slow to look at that horrific accident on the side of the road. We suppose we’ll find out how they’ll compete next week soon enough.

That left a Bottom 2 of Christine (as we anticipated) and Kenya and Christine. So .. in a season where every single woman is outsourcing every single man except The Mix we have two women in the Bottom 2? This is where even this Bottom 2 twist with the judges’ involvement can’t overcome America getting it so very wrong.

It’s also worrisome in that it could mean that the boys in general have larger and more vocal fan bases than the women on this show, so the women are going to have to work even harder to overcome them in the judges’ scores -- which isn’t even remotely fair. Not that women aren’t used to this sort of thing.

Considering this is Christine’s second time here in two weeks, we suspected it was the end of the road for her. And it was, with Christine Chiu undeservedly leaving the show second, when there were so many dancers weaker than her on this show.

Len went so far as to say he would have saved Christine if given the chance. It’s also unfortunate that Pasha keeps getting his journey cut short as he’s such an incredible dancer on the show.

Honestly, we would have done the same, but we can understand Carrie Ann and Bruno going the other way. Obviously, the voting audience was not going to support Christine no matter what she did, so why delay the inevitable. It would have taken a miracle for her to win at this point.