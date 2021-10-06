Why Christina Haack Rehomed Her Family Dog, Biggie

Instagram

The "Christina on the Coast" star explains her Rottweiler's absence after fans question why he was MIA.

Christina Haack had to say goodbye to her beloved Biggie.

After fans noticed the lack of social media appearances from the family Rottweiler, the HGTV star took to Instagram to offer up an explanation.

The 38-year-old "Christina on the Coast" star sparked questions from followers after she shared a post on Monday featuring two sons Brayden, 6, Hudson, 2, and two other dogs -- including a large white one and French Bulldog Cash. She captioned the picture, "Sunsets with my boys and sweet girl lapdog."

When a fan asked about the whereabouts of Biggie, Haack responded saying the dog was placed in a new home for the interests of her children. "Due to behavioral issues, I made the hard decision to have Biggie rehomed in the best interest of my children," she wrote.

Many followers supported Haack's decision to find the dog a new forever home, saying that different owners could not only be in the best interest of her children, but also for the Rottweiler.

"You did the right thing rehoming ... it's not easy, and haters gonna hate. Ignore them. [You're] a good mama," one fan wrote.

Another user commented, "Stop asking about Biggie. Maybe he was too wild and had to give him to another family that is a better fit. It's HER BUSINESS."

Haack is mom to three children, sharing daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead. She adopted Biggie shortly after her split from Anstead.

"Too cute not to share. Meet the newest member of our family – Biggie. We are all obsessed and in love," she posted in December 2020.