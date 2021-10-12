Molly Shannon Thanks TikTok 'Swinger' Couple for Returning Her Phone Lost in Taxi

TikTok

"Superstar" Mary Katherine Gallagher made a surprise appearance on the hilarious TikTok as well.

Molly Shannon had a "happy Sunday" after a couple was kind enough to return the actress' phone to her after it went missing.

The couple took to TikTok to reveal the heartwarming story about how they were on their way home from New York Comic-Con when a phone started ringing in the taxi cab they had just hailed.

"We pick it up and eventually find out whose phone it is," one half of the Good Samaritan couple began. "We get a phone call from someone who's very nervous that they've lost their phone, and look whose phone it is!"

At that moment, the camera pans to Molly, who immediately does her famous Mary Katherine Gallagher pose with her arms outstretched as she yells, "Superstar!"

"This has never happened to me because I am very reliable with my phone, but it must have slipped out of my purse, and I was panicked," Molly explained. "I got back to my hotel, and I did the 'Find my iPhone,' and I'm seeing my phone on like 33rd St., and I'm like, 'I'm never gonna get it back.'"

The "White Lotus" star then thanked Vincent and Josephine for going out of their way to get her the phone back. "And I said, 'It's very serendipitous that we all meet, so there's some reason for it.'"

Vincent chimed in, joking, "I let her know we are swingers and she is staying the night."

"But it all worked out," said Molly, "Happy Sunday!"