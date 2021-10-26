Jim Caviezel Goes Full on Braveheart at QAnon Conference

Twitter/Everett Collection

"Your words are dangerous & filled with hate. What happened my friend?" tweeted one of Caviezel's "Thin Red Line" and "Person of Interest" costars.

He may have starred in "The Passion of the Christ" — but it looks like Jim Caviezel might have fancied the lead in another Mel Gibson film.

The actor caused quite the stir this week after a clip of him addressing a convention in Las Vegas linked to a number of QAnon conspiracy theorists began circulating online — and what an address it was.

Speaking at the "For God & Country: Patriot Double Down" conference, the 53-year-old fervently rallied the animated crowd like he was leading an army of Scots against the invading English... very like it, in fact:

Jim Caviezel gives a speech riddled with religious fanaticism and Q propaganda at the QAnon conference in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/9gugWfoyaG — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 25, 2021 @patriottakes

"Will you fight? This man says 'no, we'll run and we'll live'. Yep, fight and you may die. Run and' you'll live... for at least a while," Jim recited.

"And dying in you beds many years from now, would you have been willing to trade all the years from this day to that for one chance, just one chance, to come back here and tell our enemies: 'You can take our lives — but you can never take our freedom.'"

At least one person in the crowd seemed to realize the speech was taken verbatim from "Braveheart", with a roar of "FREEDOM!" just about audible amid the rapturous applause.

Caviezel stopped short of claiming he could, like William Wallace allegedly, shoot fireballs from his eyes, and bolts of lightning from his arse:

However he did go on to insist the crowd take up arms — "the Holy Spirit as your shield and Christ as your sword" — to send Lucifer and all his henchmen "straight right back to hell where they belong."

The Jesus sword also doubles as a rudder to guide our boat through the "storm of all storms", he declared, as the metaphors kept coming, and the crowd lapped it up.

On Twitter however, reaction to the speech was less enthusiastic.

"Jim Caviezel — Can we be so different after all these years?" his "Thin Red Line" and "Person of Interest" co-star Kirk Acevedo asked.

"We jogged together, we played basketball together, we worked together in Film & TV. NOW I'm a henchman in Lucifers Army? Your words are dangerous & filled with hate. What happened my friend?"

Tennis ace Martina Navratilova was equally unsettled.

"Is Jim Caviezel a preacher now or something?" she asked. "Jesus is both his sword and his Rudder. I am confused. And I will not be watching anything with him in it again - come to think of it he always gave me the creeps…"

What happened my friend?pic.twitter.com/i49DcO52Va — KID VICIOUS🔪 (@kirkacevedo) October 25, 2021 @kirkacevedo

Is Jim Caviezel a preacher now or something? Jesus is both his sword and his Rudder. I am confused. And I will not be watching anything with him in it again- come to think of it he always gave me the creeps… 😱😱😱 https://t.co/2LrRArap6V — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 25, 2021 @Martina

People complain that horror movies are evil and damaging, but having watched ‘Passion of the Christ’ star Jim Caviezel go full devil-worshipping QAnon messianic crazy on stage I’m pretty sure that “Christian” movies are more dangerous. Give me Blood Feast over this shit any day. pic.twitter.com/wikRtJXKGc — Mark Kermode (@KermodeMovie) October 25, 2021 @KermodeMovie