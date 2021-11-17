Porsha Williams Speaks Out About Her Experience with R. Kelly

Instagram/Getty

The "RHOA" alum claimed Kelly once asked her to remove her clothes.

Porsha Williams is speaking out about her past experience with R. Kelly.

In an interview with PEOPLE for this week's issue, published on Wednesday, the "RHOA" alum detailed the first alleged encounter she had with the R&B singer and shared why she spoke to authorities about her experience with Kelly.

"I realized it was my opportunity to help anyone who's been hurt by him," said Williams, 40. "There had been so many other instances where I had been abused by men that my mentality [at that time] was of an abused person, and that it was okay for me to be treated like that."

According to PEOPLE, the reality star -- who is promoting her upcoming memoir "The Pursuit of Porsha" -- first met Kelly in 2007 when she was 25. At the time, Williams was thinking about a career in music and met one of Kelly's friends. She was flown to Chicago in order to meet Kelly as well as to possibly work with the singer. Upon arrival, Williams said she assumed she would be taken to a recording studio, but was actually driven to Kelly's home.

The Bravo star said she was introduced to the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer, before someone took her to Kelly's room, where Williams was left by herself for hours. According to Williams, after Kelly came to his bedroom, he asked her to remove her clothes.

"I've already put myself in this position," she said in her memoir, per PEOPLE. "This is what you're supposed to do. You have to. There is no turning back."

Following the alleged incident, Williams said she saw Kelly on two more occasions. As noted by PEOPLE, in her memoir, the TV personality wrote that she had encounters with other women in Kelly's home. She also revealed the moment in which she made the decision not to see Kelly again. Williams claimed that one day she woke up and heard a woman getting hit in another room.

PEOPLE noted that Kelly's lawyer Thomas A. Farinella declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Williams said she kept her experience with Kelly to herself for years, admitting that her mother didn't even know about it.

"It's not something you want to tell your mom, because my mom is a very strong woman and she did her very best in raising me," she told PEOPLE. "And I think for any woman or man who's been in an abusive situation, you don't want to tell your parents because you don't want them to think that they had let you down in any way. I don't want her to think that she had done anything wrong. And so I took it upon myself."

"But I was glad when I did, she was glad that I told her and we talked about it," Williams explained. "She told me some of her experiences. And we just talked about how this should be told so other women don't have to go through it."