Pink Details 'Brutal' Recovery From Hip Surgery

"I'm learning the gift of accepting help."

There's a lot of patients in the Hart household!

Just weeks after her hubby Carey Hart underwent a spine disc replacement, Pink is opening up about her own "brutal" recovery from hip surgery.

"Hey world! This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!!" she shared Wednesday, with a rather happy-looking Instagram selfie.

Thanking her surgeon Dr. Philippon and his team at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado for taking such good care of her, the singer humbly acknowledged her privilege in having access to it.

"Because I'm married to an athlete who has hundreds of surgeries, I get to meet some of the worlds greatest doctors," she shared. "I am never not completely grateful."

"It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through."

Despite having lower disc replacement in late September, her man was already on his feet and at her beck and call. "(No one recovers from surgery like he does, he's not real.)" the multi Grammy-winner observed.

"He brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions every where I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge," she gushed.

Pink, known for her gravity-defying stunts during her mesmerizing stage performances, even boasted she had "already figured out some tricks" on the crutches she must rely on for six weeks.

"But!!!!! Life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings," she continued.

"Because of this challenge, I happened to meet a woman with cerebral palsy who summits 13,000 ft mountains in her chair, (check out her documentary called 'from my window' on Vimeo, she's incredible) I learned about a blind man that summits Mt Everest."

"It is humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent, even if for a couple of months. I'm learning the gift of accepting help. My journey will be quick and intentional, and I will make a full recovery. For that I am so blessed."

"I'm impressed by those that face real, hard challenges, and alchemize their situation into something magical, or meaningful."