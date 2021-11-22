Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Drops Surprising Justin Timberlake 'Sexy' Comparison

Getty

Sam Asghari dropped a pretty obvious -- and unexpected -- reference to his fiancee Britney Spears’ ex Justin Timberlake that has fans talking.

The fitness trainer-turned-actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a snap of his article feature with Variety on Sunday November 21.

"Bringing sexy back is cool and all but bringing (real) back in Hollywood is even sexier," the 27-year-old captioned the screenshot.

The reference to Timberlake's "Sexyback" left fans speculating if Asghari had been throwing shade to the former N-Sync member. Regardless he seemed to be saying he was the sexier of the two!

Asghari and Spears announced the news of their engagement back in September after dating for more than four years.

Although Justin hasn’t commented on the actor’s reference, he and his former flame, Britney Spears, have seemingly been on good terms after splitting more than 20 years ago.

The 40-year-old "Cry Me a River" singer has been vocal about his support for Spears in her recent battle with her conservatorship which was finally terminated earlier this month after 13 years.

After Britney had dropped her bombshell testimony in June, Timberlake took to Twitter at the time to publicly state, "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what's happening to her is just not right."

“No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body,” he continued. “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”

“Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live,” Timberlake concluded.

Britney has also shown open support for the former N-Sync member, back in April 2020 the "Toxic" singer posted a video of herself dancing to his single "Filthy" on Instagram.

"PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius," she captioned the clip. "Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD!!!!!!"

After "Framing Britney Spears" presented by the New York Times was released back in February 2021, Timberlake publicly apologized to his ex-girlfriend and Janet Jackson for being responsible for her wardrobe malfunction during her Super Bowl halftime performance in 2004.

"I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," he shared in a statement at the time.