Caitlyn Jenner Considered Asking Kris to 'Ban' Kardashians From Ellen's Talk Show

The reality star looked back on the fallout from her 2015 interview with Ellen, where she was grilled on same-sex marriage.

Caitlyn Jenner is reflecting on her feud with Ellen DeGeneres.

In an "unseen moment" shown on Tuesday's finale of Australia's "Big Brother VIP," per Daily Mail, the former Olympian addressed her beef with the talk show host, which began after she appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2015 following her transition.

Caitlyn, 72, recalled the interview and the fallout, revealing that she briefly contemplated asking her ex-wife Kris Jenner to have her "ban" all of the Kardashian-Jenner clan from going on "Ellen" in the future.

Speaking about her awkward 2015 "Ellen" appearance with her housemates, Caitlyn said Ellen first asked "normal questions" during the interview. She said Ellen then dove into the reality star's opinion on same-sex marriage. At the time, the "I Am Cait" star -- who had described herself as a "traditionalist -- said that while she was previously against gay marriage, her stance had changed.

"So I try to do my best and I thought I did OK. But looking back on it, I could've handled a couple of things a little bit differently," Caitlyn said of the interview on "Big Brother VIP." "Because I didn't think [Ellen] would respond the way she did. And then she goes to me, 'Well it sounds like you're really not for it.' And I said, 'No, I just said I'm for gay marriage.'"

"The next week, she goes on Howard Stern's show ... and says I was against gay marriage and absolutely burnt my ass," she continued. "And so, in the media, I got really tough on her."

When asked by a housemate if Ellen, 63, has ever reached out to her, Caitlyn claimed, "Never."

The "KUWTK" alum admitted that she even considered calling Kris to ask her to "ban any of the kids being on 'Ellen.'" However, Caitlyn said she decided against it. "I thought, 'I don't want to get involved in that.'"

Caitlyn and Kris, 66, share daughters Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 24. During their marriage, Caitlyn was also, of course, the step-parent to Kris' children from her marriage to Robert Kardashian: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob.

In her September 2015 interview with Ellen -- which took place a few months after Caitlyn came out as transgender -- Caitlyn, who is a conservative Republican, shared her thoughts on gay marriage.

"I have to admit. ... At first, I was not for it. I mean, I thought, 'I'm a traditionalist,'" she told Ellen at the time. "I'm older than most people in the audience. I kind of like tradition, and it's always been a man and a woman, and I'm thinking 'I don't quite get it.'"

Caitlyn continued, "But as time has gone on, I think a lot of people on this issue have really changed [their] thinking here to: 'I don't ever want to stand in front of anybody's happiness.' That's not my job, OK?"

"If that word 'marriage' is really, really that important to you, I can go with it," she added to Ellen, who has been married to Portia de Rossi since 2008.

As Caitlyn pointed out on "Big Brother VIP," following her appearance on "Ellen," Ellen went on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, where she said she believes that Caitlyn "still has a judgment about gay marriage."

In her 2017 memoir, "The Secrets of My Life," Caitlyn said Ellen "alienated" her from the LGBTQ community.