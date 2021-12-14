Lala Kent Throws Shade at Sex Life with Ex Randall Emmett After Split

Getty

The "Vanderpump Rules" star took a jab at her ex in a sponsored Instagram post for a vibrator.

Lala Kent just threw some serious shade at her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

On Monday, the "Vanderpump Rules" star took to Instagram to promote a Bellesa vibrator and used the opportunity to take a jab at the movie producer by shading her sex life with him.

"'Tis the season for a little extra self-care! I'm giving away *thousands* of free vibrators and goodies to celebrate the holidays!" Lala, 31, captioned a photo of herself holding the sex toy and wearing a holiday-themed sweatshirt that read: "It's (C)lit."

"It's the best sexy time I've had in five years and eight months 😏🥳," Lala added.

The Bravo star was clearly referring to her relationship with Randall as it began in 2016. The couple became engaged in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Ocean back in March. Lala and Randall, 50 reportedly ended their engagement in late October.

Lala's fans reacted to her throwing a dig at Randall in the post's comments section -- and it's safe to say many were loving it.

"THIS WAS SO SAVAGE AND IM HERE FOR IT 😂😂😂," one user wrote.

"Gurrrrl you did not have to drag him like that but lmfao I'm so glad you did," a fan commented, while another quipped, "Randall is officially REPLACED 😂😂."

Meanwhile, Bellesa's Instagram account also commented, writing, "SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID!"

Following the split, Lala has continued to open up about the breakup on her podcast, "Give Them Lala." On an episode earlier this month, the reality star detailed the moment she knew she had to leave Randall.

Lala said she had her "head in the sand for a really long time" before she came to terms with the reality of her situation.

"The second that I felt unsafe -- I said this in therapy -- I said, 'The second I get a pit in my stomach, it'll be a different conversation,'" she said of the moment she decided to leave. "I got that pit and I got the f--- out. No questions asked."

The actress addressed her breakup for the first time on the November 3 episode.

"I know everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life," she explained. "There will be a time I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It's been a lot. I'm going through a lot, and I just at this point in time want to protect my child. She's my No. 1 priority. I know what I signed up for. I'm on a reality television show. But in this moment, it's not about me. It is about my kid, and privacy is the only thing that I'm looking for, for her sake."

Lala stressed that her split hasn't affected her sobriety, in fact, she said the split has made her "stronger" in her sobriety journey.

On the following week's episode, she gave an update on how she's doing in the wake of her breakup.

"I take it one minute at a time because a 7-month-old can't sit around and wait for you to get over s---," Lala said. "You better keep your f---ing head up and do your thing. So that's what I do."

"I just never thought that my life would be where it is right now and that's okay. That's totally fine," she added. "There's moments where I have pits in my stomach and I'm like, 'I need God to take over right now because it's too much.'"