Tristan Thompson Spills Details of Hotel Hook-Ups With Maralee Nichols in Court Docs

He admitted to a months-long affair with his alleged baby mama — while he was apparently dating Khloe.

Tristan Thompson has spilled all the details of his "arrangement" with alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols.

In court documents obtained by Daily Mail, the NBA star admits having a months-long sexual affair with the personal trainer, which appears to overlap with his dating timeline with Khloe Kardashian.

The docs were filed by Thompson in response to Nichols' efforts to have the paternity lawsuit heard in California; Despite owning a home there, Thompson denies being a resident, and insists Houston Texas has jurisdiction.

In them, the 30-year-old refutes a number of claims made by Nichols; firstly that he refused to take a pre-birth paternity test, rather that such in utero tests are not allowed under Texas law.

He denies meeting Nichols at a party at his house in early November, and that he "immediately attached" himself to her. "I was very cautious," he wrote, denying they had sex in California in late 2020, adding "I do not recall having sexual intercourse with her in California" at all.

He said he only recalled having sex with her in March of 2021, and at no other time that year. Nichols "constantly used the term 'hook up' to describe our relationship which was the reality," he said. "I am certain that if the child is deemed to be my child that the only date of conception was March 13, 2021, because it was my birthday."

Followers of Khloe Kardashian might also remember that date, as she posted a gushing birthday tribute to her baby daddy, which certainly gave the impression their on-again-off-again relationship was back on:

Nichols claims the baby was conceived in California, and previously stated she could not remember having sex with Thompson in Texas on his birthday. Thompson argues in the documents that since the baby was born on December 1, weighing "almost 8 pounds and born healthy", that it could not have been conceived mid-April, as Nichols claims.

"The baby was not born premature," he insisted, even going on to explain how normal gestation is 40 weeks, and not 33, and that therefore it must have been conceived in Texas on his birthday — if indeed he is the father.

He said it was "illogical" to induce birth almost two months early, pointing out Nichols' labor had been intentionally induced on that date for medical reasons... and he even had a theory what those medical reasons were.

"Since opening up our private files to the media, I have been contacted by a source confirming that I should be checked because Petitioner has been diagnosed with herpes," he wrote. "Therefore, it would make sense that Petitioner had to have a designated delivery date."

Throughout the documents, he insists he and Nichols "did not have a serious ongoing relationship", and that they only "sporadically" saw each other between December 2020 and his birthday on March 13, 2021.

"[Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to-wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual casual sex only," he said.

"We never had any telephone calls, emails, nor did we exchange text messages. We only communicated via Snapchat application. My username on Snapchat has always been 'blkjesus00'."

He claims they used Snapchat for privacy, as it does not retain messages. He claimed he was never notified Nichols was saving any of his messages — as Snapchat is programmed alert — which is why he believes the Snapchat messages she is using as "proof" are fabricated. The Snapchat messages she alleges are from him, he said, are from an individual named "TT", and could easily be manufactured by anybody with a second phone.

"Our relationship was based on sex," he continued. "We would not have seen each other in Houston if we were not going to have sex. We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at anytime; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship."

"There was only Snapchats of 'where' or 'what time' we would hook up and what hotels would be used. There are no paparazzi or other media photographs depicting any alleged relationship between us."

Attempting to further distance himself from California's jurisdiction, he insisted the only reason he has a house in the state is to visit his two children.

He said that while he will accept parental responsibilities should he be proven the father, "I will not be seeking custody or visitation of the child."

"I took no action in the press or media to disparage Petitioner as she has done to me. I have tried, to no avail to resolve the matter with Petitioner on reasonable grounds," he said. "However, Petitioner's response to my settlement was a full scale 'media blitz' to cause me harm."

Details of Thompson's settlement offer, according to court documents filed by Nichols and obtained by Page Six, was $75,000 to have an abortion.