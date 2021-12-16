What Kim Kardashian Told North West After Going Live on TikTok without Permission

Instagram/TikTok

Kim said her daughter apologized, before Kardashian praised Mason's reaction to the viral moment.

North West made headlines this week when she decided to go live on the joint TikTok account she shares with mom Kim Kardashian -- without asking her mother first.

On Sunday, the precocious 8-year-old gave their followers an unfiltered tour of her home as she ran around the house. "I have so much views! No more views!" she screamed as she giggled her way to her mother -- who promptly shut it down by telling her daughter, "No, stop, you're not allowed to. North, come on, you're not allowed to go live."

During an appearance on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast on Thursday, Kardashian was asked whether she felt it was "inevitable" her own daughter would follow in her footsteps -- by making a name for herself by using "the newest media" at her fingertips, in this case, TikTok.

"Absolutely. North West is Kanye West's daughter. She's his twin. She'll definitely do all of the above, but I, in my household, there are rules," Kim replied. "She did feel really bad about that and she apologized to me and said, 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it."

Kim went on to point out how Mason Disick -- son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick -- texted her after the incident and cautioned her that North should be supervised in the future.

"Hi I don't wanna disrespect North but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that, that she will regret," he texted Kim.

"I did the exact same thing as she did, I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said," he added. "Just in case for safety."

"He was notorious for doing that, he used to go on these Instagram Lives and spill the tea of who's together, who's not together, what's going on and we used to like ... oh my god, he would get in such trouble," she recalled, before pointing out his one 180.

"He used to get in such trouble for this and it's so cute he's realizing how inappropriate that is and wants to tell her before she says anything she shouldn't say or shows," said Kim, who then shared what she told North after shutting down the live video. "I said, 'What would you do if I was coming out of the shower?' She has no boundaries. So, I had to put a stop to that."

During the interview, Kim was also asked a speed round series of questions at the end of the show -- and North came up again when asked who intimidates her the most in life.